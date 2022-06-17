New Public Art Exhibition Announced in The Bronx at Bedford Park

ArtBridge, in partnership with NYC nonprofit affordable housing developer CAMBA Housing Ventures, Inc. (CHV), has announced Bronx Communal Spaces, a public art exhibition featuring works by Bronx-based artists Laura Alvarez, Blanka Amezkua, Trevon Blondet, Matthew Burcaw, Dennis RedMoon Darkeem, Carlos Wilfredo Encarnación, and James Martocci at CHV 202nd and 203rd Street - a sustainable, affordable, and supportive housing development in the Bedford Park neighborhood for families, formerly homeless households, seniors, and veterans.



Centered on celebrating the shared spaces that bring Bronxites together and enrich the local community, Bronx Communal Spaces - made possible with financial support from CHV - is part of City Canvas, an initiative of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs that transforms the city's temporary protective structures into platforms for artwork driven by collaboration between local artists and communities.



"New York has a whole lot of buildings, and transforming an affordable housing development like this into a platform for local artists to exhibit their work in the Bronx is an amazing way to reflect the creativity, energy, and vitality of our city in our built environment," said NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "Congratulations to ArtBridge and the participating artists on the installation of Bronx Communal Spaces. The City is proud to partner on the City Canvas initiative and provide opportunities like this for public artwork to engage and inspire New Yorkers in every corner of our city. This is what cultural democracy looks like!"



"We are thrilled to collaborate with CHV to showcase the works of seven talented Bronx artists. Our goal is not only to beautify the City's 300+ miles of construction fencing - we want to showcase local artists, while exploring and celebrating themes and cultures that are specific to the neighborhood of each exhibition. With CHV's support, we were able to succeed in this mission," said Stephen Pierson, Executive Director of ArtBridge.



"Our continued partnership with ArtBridge to feature local Bronx artwork on the construction site for CHV 202nd and 203rd Street will add beauty and enliven the area as we work to bring much-needed affordable and supportive housing to the community," Chief Administrative Officer of CHV David A. Rowe added, "we believe a strong connection to the community is critical for the success of our developments, and incorporating art from local artists adds to this connectivity."