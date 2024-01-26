New Musical SOHO HIGH Will Receive Industry Reading Next Month

The reading will be held on February 9.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

New Musical SOHO HIGH Will Receive Industry Reading Next Month

A by-invitation-only industry reading of the new musical SOHO HIGH will be held in New York on Friday, February 9th at New 42 Studios, it was announced today by Executive Producer Alexander Robertson.

With book, music and lyrics by Robert Ian Kaufelt, the cast will be led by Adam Hunter as Nathan,  Juwan Crawley as Sugar, Jacob Gutierrez as Luigi, Brennyn Lark as Anna, Pierre Marais as Jack, and Morgan Reilly as Angel.

On St. Mark’s Place, the ambitious and charismatic designer Nathan Rose chairs a twelve-step meeting.  Nathan is dedicated to a lively bunch of addicts on the brink of recovery. As they grapple with alienation, loss, and addiction, friends grow closer and lovers collide.  With his charming and sensitive partner Luigi at his side, the caring, but flawed Nathan leads Anna, Angel, Jack, and Sugar along the rocky path of recovery and redemption.

For more information, visit www.sohohigh.com



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: COMPANY on Tour Celebrates Star Britney Colemans Birthday On Stage! Photo
Video: COMPANY on Tour Celebrates Star Britney Coleman's Birthday On Stage!

The touring company of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, currently running in Greenville, SC, celebrated the actual birthday of the show's star, Britney Coleman, at their most recent performance!

2
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

See first look photos and video of the new national tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN!

3
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing Workshop Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing Workshop

Broadway's How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, and Mentra, a neurodiversity employment network, are partnering to host a Resume Writing Workshop in New York City this month.  

4
Video: You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Photo
Video: You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES

Laura Benanti will be back onstage next week in her brand new show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, a three-night-only comedy show. In this video, watch as she tells us all about what to expect!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 26, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 26, 2024
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing WorkshopHOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing Workshop
Exclusive: Listen to Natalie Douglas' New Single 'You'll Never Know'Exclusive: Listen to Natalie Douglas' New Single 'You'll Never Know'
Photos: Get a First Look at Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR at MCC TheaterPhotos: Get a First Look at Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR at MCC Theater

Videos

Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Video
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HARMONY

Recommended For You