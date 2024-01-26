New Musical SOHO HIGH Will Receive Industry Reading Next Month

A by-invitation-only industry reading of the new musical SOHO HIGH will be held in New York on Friday, February 9th at New 42 Studios, it was announced today by Executive Producer Alexander Robertson.

With book, music and lyrics by Robert Ian Kaufelt, the cast will be led by Adam Hunter as Nathan, Juwan Crawley as Sugar, Jacob Gutierrez as Luigi, Brennyn Lark as Anna, Pierre Marais as Jack, and Morgan Reilly as Angel.

On St. Mark’s Place, the ambitious and charismatic designer Nathan Rose chairs a twelve-step meeting. Nathan is dedicated to a lively bunch of addicts on the brink of recovery. As they grapple with alienation, loss, and addiction, friends grow closer and lovers collide. With his charming and sensitive partner Luigi at his side, the caring, but flawed Nathan leads Anna, Angel, Jack, and Sugar along the rocky path of recovery and redemption.

For more information, visit www.sohohigh.com