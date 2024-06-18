New Immersive Exhibit Based on THE WEST WING Coming to Paley Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Paley Center for Media has announced that it will host its latest blockbuster exhibit, Inside The West Wing: A 25th Anniversary Salute. Running for just nine weeks only, this immersive exhibit based on the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award–winning show created by Aaron Sorkin, will open at The Paley Museum on Friday, July 5 and run through Sunday, September 8.

Upon its 1999 premiere, The West Wing ventured where no television show had gone before: an extraordinary, intimate look at an American presidential administration and the inner workings of The White House. Visitors to the exhibit will have the opportunity to step into the exciting world of the Bartlet White House with fan-favorite costumes, props, video, and other memorabilia from the groundbreaking series. A highlight of the exhibit will be an incredible photo opportunity where visitors can stand at the show’s White House pressroom podium from which Press Secretary C.J. Cregg helped champion President Bartlet’s vision for America.

Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to view some of the show’s most memorable episodes on the big screen in The Paley Museum’s Bennack Theater. Curated from the Paley Archive, these episodes will be screened daily, and visitors can also see the script pages of these classic episodes come to life throughout the walls of the main exhibit gallery.

“Twenty-five years ago, The West Wing premiered and immediately captivated audiences with its fascinating portrayal of the American Presidency,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are honored to partner with Warner Bros. Television to celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary with this exciting, once-in-a-lifetime look at the beloved and award-winning show.”

Over the course of seven seasons, The West Wing garnered tremendous praise and numerous awards, including 27 Primetime Emmy Awards (including one for The West Wing: Documentary Special), with four wins for Outstanding Drama Series. The stellar cast includes Rob Lowe (Sam Seaborn), Dulé Hill (Charlie Young), Allison Janney (C.J. Cregg), Janel Moloney (Donna Moss), Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler), John Spencer (Leo McGarry), Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman), Stockard Channing (Dr. Abigail Bartlet) and Martin Sheen (President Bartlet). In addition to creating the series, Aaron Sorkin served as an executive producer with Thomas Schlamme and John Wells. The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Advance purchase of timed-entry tickets is recommended for all tickets including Member tickets, however, walk-ups are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis and pending availability. Admission is free for Paley Members, and Members also receive advance and discounted tickets to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including PALEYFEST and PALEYLIVE conversations with celebrities; VIP invitations; admission to the Paley Archive library at The Paley Museum with an international collection of more than 160,000 television and radio programs across genres; access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience; and more. For more information about the many benefits of Paley Membership, visit HERE.

Inside The West Wing: A 25th Anniversary Salute is the latest blockbuster exhibit to run at The Paley Museum, where each year the Museum presents exhibits that offer a behind-the-scenes look at the television programs, sporting events, and influential personalities who have made an indelible impact on media and society. Recent exhibits include Beyond the Big Game; Paley Celebrates National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X—Two Minds, One Movement; The Masked Singer: Behind the Mask! Spotlighting the Costumes That Captivated America; Paley Tribute to Roberto Clemente: The Legend of #21; and Paley Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Will & Grace.

For more information on Inside The West Wing: A 25th Anniversary Salute, as well as other upcoming exhibits and programs, please visit paleycenter.org.