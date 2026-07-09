 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Watch Zachary Noah Piser Perform 'Where You Belong' in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Maybe Happy Ending also stars Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi .

By:
Powered by Ticketmaster
Get Show Info
Tix From $80
Cast
Photos
Videos



Earlier this week, Maybe Happy Ending hit a exciting milestone, becoming the longest running show at the Belasco Theatre as of Tuesday, July 7, hitting 688 performances. (The previous record was 687 performances for the show Dead End in 1937.) To celebrate, check out a new video featuring  Zachary Noah Piser who portray’s “Oliver", performing “Where You Belong,” solo version.

The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Piser, Hannah KevittDez Duron and Marcus Choi with Cathy AngSteven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel MaySam SimahkChristopher James Tamayo as the standbys. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical is currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027. 

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love.  It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue ParkMaybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

Get Maybe Happy Ending Tickets From $80

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Maybe Happy Ending Hwaboon Keychain Maybe Happy Ending Hwaboon Keychain Shop item
Maybe Happy Ending Concert Tee Maybe Happy Ending Concert Tee Shop item
Maybe Happy Ending Logo Magnet Maybe Happy Ending Logo Magnet Shop item

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $133
More Hot Shows Discounts
Show Info From $80