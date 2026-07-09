Video: Watch Zachary Noah Piser Perform 'Where You Belong' in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Earlier this week, Maybe Happy Ending hit a exciting milestone, becoming the longest running show at the Belasco Theatre as of Tuesday, July 7, hitting 688 performances. (The previous record was 687 performances for the show Dead End in 1937.) To celebrate, check out a new video featuring Zachary Noah Piser who portray’s “Oliver", performing “Where You Belong,” solo version.

The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently stars Piser, Hannah Kevitt, Dez Duron and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Steven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical is currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.