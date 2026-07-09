Video: Taylor Louderman Performs 'Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair' in SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny





The Muny's has released a new video clip from their current production of SOUTH PACIFIC, showing Tony nominee Taylor Louderman performing "Wash That Man Right Out of My Hair." Watch the Mean Girls alum perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic on the outdoor Forest Park stage in St. Louis.

SOUTH PACIFIC is the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical set during World War II, weaving together stories of romance and prejudice among American military personnel and the inhabitants of a South Pacific island. The score includes some of the most enduring songs in the American musical theatre canon.

The Muny, which has been presenting musical theatre in Forest Park for more than a century, is staging SOUTH PACIFIC for a one-week engagement running July 6-12. The production stars Paulo Szot and Taylor Louderman, among others. Tickets start at $20 and are available through muny.org.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...