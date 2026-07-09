Video: Arena Stage Debuts First CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL Preview Footage





Arena Stage has premiered new video footage of CRAZYSEXYCOOL, the world premiere TLC musical currently running in Washington, DC, through August 9. The clip arrives as the production enters its final weeks, after starting performances in June. The Arena Stage run marked the first public performances of the Broadway-aimed musical.

CRAZYSEXYCOOL is written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis. The musical is based on the music performed and recorded by TLC, tracing the rise and legacy of Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, the trio who defined the sound and style of 1990s pop and R&B. Music supervision and arrangements are by David Holcenberg, with music direction and additional arrangements by Jaret Landon.

The production stars Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan, and Stoney B. Woods in the roles of T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli, respectively.

The cast also includes Bryan Archibald (Signature Theatre’s Play On!), Trenton McKenzie Beavers (Ford’s Theatre’s Sister Act), Aaron Bliden (Ford’s Theatre’s The American Five), Josh A. Dawson (MJ National Tour), Nichole Forde (Signature Theatre’s In the Heights), Deon’te Goodman (Broadway’s Hamilton), Ciara Alyse Harris (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen), Bethany Hemmans (Orlando Shakes’s Ain’t Misbehavin’), Justin Raynard Hicks (Theatre Memphis’s Grease), Lindsey Jolyn Jackson (Broadway’s Hell's Kitchen), Malik Kitchen (Broadway’s Hamilton), Darius Jordan Lee (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud), Madison McBride (New World Stages’s Teeth), Kalen Robinson (Arena’s Chez Joey), Mikari Tarpley (The Lion King National Tour), and Christopher Henry Young (Broadway’s A Bronx Tale).

BroadwayWorld has followed the production closely, including a review roundup and a video interview in which the three leads discussed embodying the sisterhood and legacy of TLC.

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