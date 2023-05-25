New Block of Tickets On Sale For NEW YORK, NEW YORK

A new block of tickets is now on sale for the nine-time Tony Award nominated new musical, New York, New York. Tickets are now available for performances through Sunday, January 14, 2024.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by 2023 Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by 2023 Tony Award nominee Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Susan Stroman.

Currently nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and 6 Drama Desk Awards, New York, New York's composer John Kander has been awarded a 2023 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and a Lifetime achievement Award from the Chita Rivera Awards. New York, New York is the recipient of 2 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Choreography (Susan Stroman) and Outstanding Scenic Design, Play or Musical (Beowulf Boritt), and the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars 2023 Tony Award nominee Colton Ryan as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele as Francine Evans, Clyde Alves as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann, Angel Sigala as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Madame Veltri, and an acting company that includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK features scenic design by Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Emmy Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Donna Zakowska, lighting design by Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design by Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Emmy Award winner Sabana Majeed, music supervision and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award Nominee Sam Davis, orchestrations by Tony Award winner and 2023 Tony Award nominee Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud, music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr., casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, and production stage management by Johnny Milani.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK will release an Original Broadway Cast Album digitally on Friday, June 9. CD and vinyl versions are planned for later this year. Released through the Wine & Peaches label, the album is produced by Michael Croiter, Sam Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK will share its “big city gusto” across North America with a national tour beginning January 2025. The tour will begin in a city in New York State. Cities and tour dates along with casting and other information, will be announced later.

A group of New Yorkers come together to chase their dreams of music, money and love in the new Broadway musical as spectacular as the city itself. If they can make it there, they'll make it anywhere. Be a part of it.

You can download Production Photos and B-Roll of New York, New York HERE.

The playing schedule for New York, New York is as follows: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Tom Kirdahy, with Wendy Federman & Heni Koenigsberg, Crossroads Live, Playing Field, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Waiting in the Wings Productions, Colin Callender, Gilbert and DeeDee Garcia/Sue Vaccaro, Peter May, RileyFan, SilverHopkins+/Hunter Johnson, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Eric Passmore, Thomas Swayne, Elliott Cornelious/Sunnyspot Productions, Santino DeAngelo/Cynthia J Tong, Craig Balsam, Richard Batchelder, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Marguerite Hoffman, Jessica R. Jenen, John Gore Organization, MGM On Stage, James L. Nederlander, Linda B. Rubin, Seriff Productions, ShivHans Pictures, 42nd.club/Beards on Broadway, AGL Productions/Brad Blume, Hunter Arnold/Red Mountain Theatre, Cue to Cue Productions/Roy Putrino, Jamie deRoy/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Edgewood/Silva Theatrical Group, Dale Franzen / Henry R. Muñoz III, Deborah Green/Christine Mattsson, Branden Grimmett/DMQR Productions, Christen James / Gregory Carroll, NETworks Presentations/Lamar Richardson and Ron Simons/Adam Zell in association with MGM On Stage and Chartoff-Winkler.