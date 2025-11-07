Natalie Grant And Danny Gokey To Bring Their Christmas Tour To Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, November 22 at 7:00 PM, two of Christian music's most celebrated artists-nine-time GRAMMY nominee Natalie Grant and three-time GRAMMY nominee Danny Gokey-will take the stage at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage for an evening of holiday music and worship. This special New York City tour stop features a full orchestra and a 250+ member choir, and will include the world premiere of One Day, a new Christmas musical from composer and conductor John Bolin.

"Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey set the stage for the season, delivering a show packed with holiday cheer, timeless music, and heartfelt worship." ~CCM Magazine

In the first half of the evening, Grant and Gokey will deliver a dynamic performance of reimagined holiday classics and powerful original songs, accompanied by the full orchestra and choir. Audiences will hear festive favorites such as "Christmastime Is Here," "This Christmas," and "Mary, Did You Know?" along with two brand-new Christmas singles-Danny Gokey's "The Moment the Whole World Changed" and Natalie Grant's "God's Gift to Us."

The second half of the program will unveil the world premiere of One Day, a new musical work that tells the sweeping story of God's redemption-from creation and prophecy to the Nativity and beyond. Composed and conducted by John Bolin and featuring The True North Choir and Orchestra, One Day combines sweeping musical moments with a moving narrative that invites renewed reflection on the meaning of Christmas.

Special guests include Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) as Mary, Carlos Santiago (The Voice) as Joseph, and Galen Fott as narrator.