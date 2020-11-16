Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes for November 16-20

Guest artists are Eun-Kyung Chung and Andrew Pacho.

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY has announced The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute's free one-hour company class on Zoom, open to all dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced level, featuring Guest Artists Eun-Kyung Chung and Andrew Pacho, November 16-20, 2020. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: http://nainichen.org/company-class.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 11/16/2020

Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Tuesday Eun-Kyung Chung (Contemporary Ballet) at 11am

Wednesday Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Thursday Andrew Pacho (Flow) at 11am

Friday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles. For the week of 10/19, The Bridge will feature two new experiences for the participants: Contemporary Ballet and Flow.

Andrew Pacho was teaching Staff with the Nai-Ni Chen company in China 2015. He started his career as USA National level competitor in Gymnastics then trained to become a professional dancer. Highlights include working with Mark Morris, Donald Byrd Company, Philodanco, Doug Elkins, Lar Lubovich, Micheal Swain, Graciella Daniele, Bill Irwin, Gillian Lynne, Peter Sellars, Graham Murphy, Harold Prince, Jerry Mitchel, Robert Lepage as well as several productions on Broadway, Metropolitan Opera, NYCO, Radio City Music Hall. He was also in the Woody Allen film Everyone says I love you and many TV Commercials. Mr. Pacho co-founded the Gymnastics dance company ANTI-GRAVITY, working as co-director and choreographer. Mr. Pacho also has a long-standing working relationship with Lios Greenfield, Renowned Dance photographer.

Eun-Kyung Chung holds a BFA and an MA in Dance from Ehwa University om Seoul. Mrs. Chung is an ABT Certified Teacher, and a certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis trainer. Ms. Chung was a principal dancer at Seoul Ballet Theatre. She moved to Germany in 2010 and joined Mainfranken Theater Würzburg and Landestheater Coburg as a principal dancer and choreographer. Ms. Chung moved to the United States in 2016 and worked with Charlottesville Ballet Company, Traverse City Dance Project, Neglia Ballet, and TAKE Dance. She is currently a visiting professor at Randolph College, an adjunct faculty at Western Michigan University, and faculty at Ballet Kalamazoo.

Greta Campo is the Associate Artistic Director of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, She began her dance training in her native Milan at the Carcano Theater, where she was first introduced to Martha Graham's work. She performed with the Martha Graham Dance Company in their 2012 New York Season and later on their international tour. Greta is a recipient of the 2016 Rising Star Award from the Fini Dance Festival.

Yuka Notsuka was born in Fukuoka, Japan, is a member of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. She began her Ballet training in her hometown at age four. Later she broadened her training to include Jazz and Tap. Later Yuka moved to New York City to further pursue her career as a dancer. In 2015 she entered the Ailey School as a scholarship student. She performed in Ailey Spirit Gala Concert at Lincoln Center choreographed by Tracy Inman (Co-Director, The Ailey School) and Robert Battle (Artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater). Yuka joined the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in 2017. She also has been in training and served as Teaching Assistant at the Luigi Jazz Dance Center under Francis J. Roach.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You