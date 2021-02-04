Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes February 8-12

NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY has announced The Bridge virtual dance classes for February 8-12, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 2/8/2021

Monday Seyong Kim (Ballet) at 11am

Tuesday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Wednesday Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Thursday Rei Akazawa-Smith (Modern Dance (Taylor Inspired) at 11am

Friday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

About Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral

Tap into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.

About Seyong Kim and Ballet

Join ABT Certified, Professor Seyyong Kim for an amazing ballet experience.

About Rei Akazawa-Smith and Modern Dance

Join Rei Akazawa-Smith for an exciting modern dance class. Rei has danced with the Paul Taylor Dance Company as well as working with Miki Orihara, HT Chen and others.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts is a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://nainichen.org/donate.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

About the Artists

Rei Akazawa-Smith was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, where she began her ballet training in the technique of Royal Academy of Dance under the direction of Yuko Kojima. She graduated cum laude with a B.F.A. in Dance from Marymount Manhattan College, receiving the Gold Key for Excellence in 2009. While a student there, she assisted in teaching and demonstrating Graham Technique Master Classes for Miki Orihara and Alessandra Prosperi. She has danced with H.T. Chen and Dancers, Douglas Dunn and Dancers, and played the role of Eliza in The King and I at Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia. She participated in The Taylor School Summer Intensive in 2012 and was asked to join Taylor 2 immediately afterward. Since joining the company, she has also appeared with Paul Taylor Dance Company.

Greta Campo is the Associate Artistic Director of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, She began her dance training in her native Milan at the Carcano Theater, where she was first introduced to Martha Graham's work. She performed with the Martha Graham Dance Company in their 2012 New York Season and later on their international tour. Greta is a recipient of the 2016 Rising Star Award from the Fini Dance Festival.

Seyong Kim, Assistant Professor at Western Michigan University, holds an MA in Dance Education from NYU. He is a Certified Movement Analyst, a Registered Somatic Movement Educator, and an ABT Certified Teacher. He has taught in Rutgers University, Kent State University, Randolph College, Peridance, and Charlottesville Ballet. He has professionally worked with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Albania National Ballet Theatre, Baltimore Ballet, Neglia Ballet, Oakland Ballet, Traverse City Dance Project, TAKE Dance, and Landestheater Coburg Germany.

Yuka Notsuka was born in Fukuoka, Japan, is a member of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. She began her Ballet training in her hometown at age four. Later she broadened her training to include Jazz and Tap. Later Yuka moved to New York City to further pursue her career as a dancer. In 2015 she entered the Ailey School as a scholarship student. She performed in Ailey Spirit Gala Concert at Lincoln Center choreographed by Tracy Inman (Co-Director, The Ailey School) and Robert Battle (Artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater). Yuka joined the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in 2017. She also has been in training and served as Teaching Assistant at the Luigi Jazz Dance Center under Francis J. Roach.