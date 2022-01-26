NYC Gay Men's Chorus is Back With 70+ New Members

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) has hit the ground running in 2022 with a vastly increased membership, concert plans, new leadership and the implementation of Diversity and Inclusion initiatives.

Monday, January 24th marked the first rehearsal of the entire group since March 2020 for the NYCGMC led by Interim Artistic Director Jared Brayton Bollenbacher. With strict Covid-protocols in place, the group gathered to introduce current members to the 74 new members and sing together through a proposed program for the upcoming spring concert.

Details of the NYCGMC's return to live performances on May 7 and 8 of this year will be announced soon, and tickets will go on sale in February at www.nycgmc.org.

In addition to the newly appointed leadership of Interim Artistic Director Jared Brayton Bollenbacher and Interim Executive Director John D Carrion, the Big Apple Performing Arts Board of Directors has elected Troy Blackwell as Chairperson. Troy is the CEO and Founder of Ready for Change, a political action committee dedicated to get-out-the-vote activities and social impact initiatives. As a champion for diversity, Troy has counseled nationally recognized organizations including Color of Change, SEIU, and the Obama White House. He received a Gay City News Impact Award and was included on CRAIN'S NY Notable LGBTQ Leaders list.

Regarding his new appointment, Troy stated:

"It is an honor to serve as Chairperson for an organization with such a deep history. For over forty years, Big Apple Performing Arts Inc and New York City Gay Men's Chorus has been at the forefront of LGBTQ activism and performance art. The last two years alone have challenged all of us to find a way through unprecedented adversity, which is why I am thrilled that we have re-launched rehearsals with safe and healthy conditions so that the choruses may again take their place as world-renowned performing arts leaders and a voice for the LGBTQI+ community. "

The membership committee held an anti-racism and anti-discrimination training session for the newly formed Greivance Committee which was also available to all members. The session, attended by over 30 members, was led by K+K reset. The newly appointed Grievance Committee has been implemented at the instruction of the Board of Directors but independently run by the membership to ensure a safe space for any aggrieved member.

On February 7, 2022, all members will undergo a training on the newly adopted Anti-Racist, Anti-Discrimination, and Anti-Harassment Policy.