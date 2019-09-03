NICK JR. LIVE! MOVE TO THE MUSIC Comes to Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon announced today that Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music will stop at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, 2020 for six performances. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m.

This musical spectacular features characters from multiple Nick Jr. hit animated series, including Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment), Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing.

Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music follows Dora and her PAW Patrol co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a music-filled production. Bubble Guppies' Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and even Blue from the new Blue's Clues &You! are throwing a Nick Jr. celebration. Audiences will be transported to familiar Nick Jr. locations, including Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls. The unforgettable celebration will feature live appearances, special on-screen guests and audience participation to engage the whole family.

With innovative costuming and a Broadway style set, Nick Jr. Live! is a perfect way to introduce theater to young children. The show is split into two acts with an intermission and will include original music as well as familiar tunes from Nick Jr. shows.

Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music will be at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on the following dates and times:

Saturday, March 28, 2020 with shows at 10:30AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM

Sunday, March 29, 2020 with shows at 10:30AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM

Tickets will be available beginning on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.msg.com/nickjr, Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0008 or the Ticketmaster Box Office at Madison Square Garden. Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Service charges apply to telephone, internet and box office pick-up orders. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599. A limited number of Nick Jr. Live! VIP Experiences are available. VIP packages feature premium show seating, a souvenir item, after-show Meet & Greet with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol, exclusive Blaze and the Monster Machines photo opportunity, and more!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You