Music Mondays Brings Akropolis Reed Quintet and Baritone Kenneth Overton to Advent Lutheran Church

On Monday, February 16, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Manhattan's Advent Lutheran Church, Music Mondays will present the chart-topping Akropolis Reed Quintet in a vibrant and wide-ranging program joined by GRAMMY Award-winning baritone Kenneth Overton. The evening reflects Akropolis's expansive approach to contemporary chamber music, blending adventurous arrangements, newly commissioned works, and vocal repertoire.

The program opens with the New York premiere of Mass by Detroit-based composer Harriet Steinke. Commissioned for Akropolis Reed Quintet, Steinke's Mass is a 35-minute instrumental work that occupies the entire first half of the program. Conceived as a reimagining of the traditional Mass Ordinary - Kyrie, Gloria, Credo, Sanctus, and Agnus Dei - the piece is lush and atmospheric, designed specifically for reverberant spaces such as the historic Advent Lutheran Church. Akropolis premiered Mass on June 1, 2025 at the Basilica of Sainte Anne de Detroit.

Kenneth Overton joins the ensemble for GRAMMY-nominated composer Remy Le Boeuf's original arrangement of God Bless the Child. Akropolis and Overton first began collaborating through the ensemble's Chamber Music Institute in Northern Michigan, which invites emerging composers, instrumentalists, and ensembles to create new music alongside Akropolis each summer at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Overton is a 2020 GRAMMY Award winner for Best Choral Performance for his portrayal of the title role in Richard Danielpour's The Passion of Yeshua with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by JoAnn Falletta.

The program concludes with George Gershwin's An American in Paris in an inventive arrangement by Dutch saxophonist and composer Raaf Hekkema.