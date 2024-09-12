Motell Foster Joins WALDEN Starring Emmy Rossum & Zoë Winters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Motell Foster will complete the cast of Amy Berryman’s play WALDEN at Second Stage Theater, joining the previously announced Emmy Rossum and Zoë Winters. Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, WALDEN will begin previews on October 16th and will officially open on November 7th at the Tony Kiser Theater.



Motell Foster can currently be seen in the independent features La Cocina opposite Rooney Mara (Berlin International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival) and The Ballad of Suzanne Césaire (Toronto International Film Festival, New York Film Festival). He can recently be seen in a recurring role in Netflix's "Clickbait." Select film credits include The God Committee, Marriage Story and Blackout. On stage, Motell was a part of The Public Theater's production of Othello for Shakespeare in the Park. He also appeared in Julius Caesar at The Public Theater and A Human Being Died That Night at Brooklyn Academy of Music.



Emmy Rossum is an acclaimed actress, singer, producer and director. Best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher on the award-winning Showtime / Netflix's series "Shameless," Rossum's performances have captivated audiences with her raw and dynamic talent. She starred as Christine in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, earning multiple awards including a Golden Globe nomination. Most recently, she portrayed the iconic Angelyne in Peacock's limited series "Angelyne," and starred in Apple's limited series "The Crowded Room" opposite Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. Rossum's other notable film credits include The Day After Tomorrow, Poseidon, and Mystic River. A passionate storyteller, she has also directed multiple episodes of television. Having gotten her start in the children's chorus at the Metropolitan Opera, Walden will mark her off-Broadway debut.



ZOË WINTERS

ZOË WINTERS just wrapped production on Celine Song's A24 feature, Materialists, starring opposite Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. She is known best for her breakout role as Kerry on the HBO critical hit, "Succession," which recently won an Emmy for Best Drama Series. Zoë and the cast also received a 2024 SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble. Most recently, Zoë can be seen in Marc Turtletaub's film, Jules, which just sold to Bleecker Street and was produced by Big Beach Films. Highlights of her many New York stage credits include Heroes of the Fourth Turning at Playwrights Horizons (Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Nomination), White Noise opposite Daveed Diggs at The Public Theatre, Small Mouth Sounds at the Signature, and Amy Herzog's beloved play 4000 Miles at Lincoln Center. Originally from Santa Cruz, Zoë is based in New York City.



ABOUT WALDEN



Theatrical rising star and O’Neill finalist Amy Berryman brings us an “intelligent, soulful drama” (The Guardian) about how vast the space can be between two people.



In the near future, Stella (Rossum) and her fiancé, Bryan (Foster), are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie (Winters). Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), WALDEN is a thrilling and engrossing new play that wrestles between the gravitational pulls of duty and desire.



WALDEN will feature scenic design by Matt Saunders, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Lee Kinney. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.



WALDEN received its world premiere, presented by Sonia Friedman Productions, in May 2021 on London’s West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre, followed by its American Premiere at TheaterWorks Hartford in August 2021. WALDEN is being presented by special arrangement with Seaview and Soto Productions.