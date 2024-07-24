Molly Osborne to Make Her Broadway Debut as 'Desdemona' in OTHELLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Molly Osborne will make her Broadway debut next spring as ‘Desdemona’ in William Shakespeare’s Othello opposite Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington as the title character and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal as ‘Iago’ in this new Broadway production, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

In a statement, Kenny Leon said, “I am so excited to welcome Molly Osborne to our Broadway cast of Othello as ‘Desdemona.’ Her unique blend of heart and intellect, coupled with a natural vulnerability, makes her a truly captivating actress. I am thrilled to welcome her to our theatre community and eagerly anticipate collaborating with her on her Broadway debut.”

According to Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, producer Brian Anthony Moreland said that both of the show's stars had seen Osborne’s reel, and were impressed and wanted her in the role. This followed a search conducted by Moreland and Leon, as well as casting director Duncan Stewart of ARC Casting, to find the perfect artist for the role.

Osborne made her West End debut in 2018 as ‘Tzeitel’ in Trevor Nunn’s Olivier Award-winning revival of Fiddler on the Roof which originated at the Menier Chocolate Factory. In 2021, she returned to the Menier as ‘Chana’ in Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s Indecent. Most recently, she starred in the world premiere musical version of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Curious Cast of Benjamin Button and the adaptation of Sara

Ryan’s beloved memoir Laughing Boy.

This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, this production of Othello will play a strictly limited 15-week engagement next spring on Broadway. Casting for Othello is by Duncan Stewart of ARC Casting with 101 Productions serving as General Managers. Othello will play Spring 2025 at a Shubert theater to be announced soon along with production dates, additional members of the creative team, and additional casting.