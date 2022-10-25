Miolina & Gallery MC Present AND THE THINGS I DRAW COME TRUE

"And the Things I Draw Come True" - Described as displaying "brilliance of sound, technical mastery, and stunning expressivity" (I Care If You Listen), violin duo MIOLINA officially commences their 10th anniversary season with a program of works inspired by words and drawings. They will be joined by soprano Sharon Harms in songs by Veronika Krausas and Aleksandra Vrebalov, entitled "Hopscotch Tarot" and "Along With Youth." In addition, the duo will premiere a new virtuosic showpiece, composed by Dan Cooper at Avaloch Farm Music Institute. The program also features Pauline Oliveros' "13 Changes for Malcolm Goldstein" and Vrebalov's "Soundshapes."

Sunday, 20 November 2022, 5:00 pm

Gallery MC

545 W 52nd St (bet 10th & 11th Aves)

New York, NY 10019

(A/C/E trains to 50th St or 1/B/D trains to 59th train)

Tel: 212.779.3587

Tickets: $20 cash / $15 advance (sales end at 12 am on Nov 20, 2022)

Violin duo Miolina (Mioi Takeda & Lynn Bechtold, violins) has been called "talented and dedicated" by Arts Birmingham, and described as displaying "aggressive and virtuosic prowess" with "brilliance of sound, technical mastery, and stunning expressivity" by I CARE IF YOU LISTEN. A member of New Music USA's Impact Cohort, Miolina has been attracting audiences since their inception in 2012. Mioi and Lynn are creating and shaping the violin duo repertoire of the 21st century. They have always made the performance of works by women, minority, and immigrant composers a top priority. To date, Miolina has premiered dozens of violin duos. They have had successful shows in NYC at venues such as National Sawdust, Culturelab LIC, the National Opera Center, Tenri Cultural Institute, (le) Poisson Rouge, Spectrum, KGB Espionage Museum, Rockwood Music Hall, Gallery MC, and Parsons School of Design. They've also performed concerts around the U.S. and abroad in Birmingham, Chicago, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Malmö, Pensacola, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington DC, Paris, and Tokyo. Miolina has participated in festivals/residencies/series including Avaloch Farm, Birmingham New Music Festival, Collaborative Arts Research Institute/University of Alabama, Composers Concordance, Concrete Timbre, C-Y Series, Electronic Music Midwest, Infuse Présente, NWEAMO, North/South Consonance, and Sonic Circuits. They are recipients of numerous grants including Adami, American-Scandinavian Foundation, Japan Foundation NY, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New Music USA, NYSCA, and New York Women Composers. As part of their outreach and educational programs, Miolina has performed at senior centers and soup kitchens, and have given masterclasses at The Alabama School for the Blind, CUNY- Queens College, The Juilliard School, Rutgers University, and UC Irvine. Recent recordings include an album featuring works by composers of the Birmingham Art Music Alliance. 'à la BAMA' was released in March 2021 on CCR/Naxos. Other albums include their debut album 'Miolina,' released in 2018 on CCR/Naxos; 2020's 'Le Passager,' performing Jean-Baptiste Favory's large-scale work UNISONO V, on label ACEL; and 2020's 'Symbolic Gesture,' performing Flower Cat's KIRLIAN, on Bandcamp.

Soprano Sharon Harms has premiered the music of some of today's leading composers and her repertoire spans a versatile spectrum of periods and styles. A wide array of collaborations has put Ms. Harms in venues around the world. She is a member of the Argento Ensemble and has been featured with Alter Ego Ensemble, Baroque Band of Chicago, Center for Contemporary Opera, counter)induction, Da Capo Chamber Players, East Coast Contemporary Ensemble, Eighth Blackbird, Ensemble Mise-en, Ensemble Recherche, Ensemble Signal, International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), Juilliard Center for Innovation in the Arts, Larchmere String Quartet, Lima Symphony Orchestra, Limón Dance Company, MET Opera Chamber Orchestra, Momenta Quartet, NC New Music Initiative, Network for New Music, New Chamber Ballet, New Dramatists, New Fromm Players, Orchestra of the League of Composers, Pacifica Quartet, Princeton Festival Opera, Pueblo Symphony Orchestra, Simon Bolivar Orchestra, Slee Sinfonietta, Southwest Chamber Ensemble, Talea Ensemble, and Third Coast Percussion. Ms. Harms has appeared as a fellow at the Tanglewood Music Center, and as a guest artist of the American Academy in Rome, Colorado College Music Festival, Columbia University, Cornell University, East Carolina University, Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, June in Buffalo, Los Angeles International New Music Festival, MATA, NYC Electroacoustic Music Festival, Princeton Festival, Southern Exposure New Music Series, St. Urban Salon Series, The College of New Jersey, University of Chicago, University of Northern Colorado, University of Notre Dame, Radcliffe Institute, and Resonant Bodies Festival. She taught as a guest instructor at East Carolina University in the fall of 2017 and is on staff for the Composer's Conference & Chamber Music Workshops at Brandeis University (formerly Wellesley).