Mind-Bending Tech Art Experience Opens Near Madison Square Garden To Sold-Out Audience

On August 7th, the first group of curious New Yorkers journeyed to the edge of technological art and actor-driven narrative at the soft opening of New York City's latest immersive experience, ZeroSpace. Unlike any other in the third-dimension, the 25,000 square foot space features two bars, a dozen art installations, an immersive theater experience, new media art exhibition and event venue.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Jordan Lejuwaan (Futurism.com, Gravity Blanket) and Jon Kreutzer (RaveNectar), ZeroSpace is a one-hour journey likened to Alice in Wonderland with aliens and lasers. Ticket-wielding volunteers drop into multiple audio and Visual Environments curated by renowned new-media artists on a mission to stretch the perceived reality of the senses. Personal existence and purpose is confronted while art, actors and your own mind converge to prompt more questions than answers.

Artists involved in the exhibition include world-renowned new media and AI art studio, Ouchhh; projection artist Can Buyukberber, as well as Electric Playhouse, Joshua Davis, Gabriel Schama, TUNDRA Collective, Hybycozo, Zack Lieberman, Christopher Schardt, Dan Schaub, Max Steiner, Storylab, David Cat and more.

Ticket prices are more than a seat at the cinema, but less than a seat on Space X ($25-$50) and are now on sale at www.zerospace.co. ZeroSpace is open Wednesday through Sunday to all ages.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You