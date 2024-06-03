Michael Stuhlbarg Boards AFTER THE HUNT With Julia Roberts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Michael Stuhlbarg, who has been nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Peter Morgan's Patriots, has been cast in After the Hunt, the new film from director Luca Guadagnino. He will appear alongside Julia Robert, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri.

The film is written by Nore Garett and centers on a college professor who faces a crisis when a colleague is accused of misconduct and her own secret from her past is at risk of being exposed.

Production is set to begin this summer. Details of Stuhlbarg's role are currently unknown.

Stuhlbarg recently returned to Broadway for the first time in nearly 20 years with Patriots, the play by Peter Morgan. In 2005, he was a Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner for Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman. He was also honored with the New Dramatists Charles Bowden Actor Award and the Elliot Norton Boston Theatre Award, the latter for his performance in Long Day’s Journey Into Night. His onscreen appearances include Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, and Lincoln.

Luca Guadagnino's latest film, Challengers, opened to critical acclaim in April and stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist.