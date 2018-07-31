Michael Lee Brown of DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut

Michael Lee Brown of Dear Evan Hansen will make his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in his solo show "Way It Used To Be" on September 30th, 2018 at 9:45PM!

Enjoy a nostalgic, energetic, and soulful night of 1990s and early 2000s pop rock and musical theatre favorites, as well as some of Michael's original songs that have been described as "bubbling with heart, spirit and a refreshing brand of sing-along familiarity that veteran songsmiths struggle to achieve." His EP Way It Used To Be premiered recently on Billboard and can be heard on all streaming services worldwide.

This bright young artist currently plays the title role of Evan Hansen weekly and is excited to "step into the sun" and tell you a little about himself and his journey to Broadway. This concert is under the musical direction of Ted Arthur (Dear Evan Hansen, Once on this Island, Mean Girls, Prom) with orchestrations by Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen), the band members include Rob Jost, Dillon Kondor, Sean McDaniel, Chris Reza, and Adele Stein, as well as surprise appearances by some of Michael's talented Broadway friends. Let's have some fun and get swept away to the wonderful tunes and memories of the Way It Used To Be.

Michael Lee Brown in Way It Used To Be plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, September 30 at 9:45 PM. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Lee Brown is currently the alternate Evan Hansen, performing weekly as the title role in the six time Tony Award and Grammy winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. In addition to playing the title role, he covers the other two male principle characters (Connor and Jared), and is the first person ever to have performed all three roles on Broadway. Michael started performing at a young age, learning the business and working professionally from Los Angeles to New York City. A Marymount Manhattan graduate, Michael has performed in various regional theatre productions such as: Torch Song Trilogy at the Studio Theatre in Washington, DC under the direction of the infamous director Michael Kahn. He has been seen on television in shows like "Happyish," and live performances with the Dear Evan Hansen company at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and on "The Today Show," where he and the cast received an Emmy Award. Michael recently released his solo EP, Way It Used To Be, comprised of his original songs, and produced by Matthew James Thomas (star of Pippin) and recorded at Duncan Sheik's studio (Composer of Spring Awakening, Barley Breathing). His EP premiered on Billboard and can be heard on all streaming services world-wide including iTunes and Spotify.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You