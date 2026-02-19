Mercer Labs Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary in Art and Technology

Mercer Labs, the Museum of Art and Technology, marks its two-year anniversary this month, celebrating a period of rapid growth, global cultural impact, groundbreaking exhibitions and visionary partnerships that have redefined how audiences engage with art.

Since opening its doors in February 2024, Mercer Labs has emerged as a leading destination at the intersection of art and technology. Designed as an adaptable cultural platform, the museum brings together world-renowned artists, technologists, leading global brands, and creative communities to explore what art can be in the 21st century. Over the past two years, hundreds of thousands of visitors experienced transformative exhibitions that fuse light, sound, technology, and storytelling into fully immersive environments.

During this time, Mercer Labs has welcomed guests from all 50 U.S. states and more than 170 countries, underscoring its position as a globally relevant cultural destination in the heart of Lower Manhattan.

Recent high-profile partnerships span entertainment, music, film, fashion, and global brands, reflecting Mercer Labs' role bridging these worlds together in one space. Highlights of recent partnerships include ONE PIECE x MERCER LABS, an immersive exhibition created with legendary studio Toei Animation celebrating the iconic anime franchise; the premiere of global superstar Doja Cat's “Stranger” music video in partnership with YouTube; and exclusive brand experiences with Hugo Boss and Tequila Don Julio.

The museum has also hosted successful exhibitions including Tribeca Studios presents De Niro, New York, a one-of-a-kind immersive experience celebrating Robert De Niro. Additional highlights include Tribeca Festival's 2024 Immersive Program, Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism album release, collaborations with 88rising, and events with Broadway's Hell's Kitchen and 15-time GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys.

“Mercer Labs was built to be a blank canvas,” said Roy Nachum, Co-Founder and Artist. “It's a space that adapts to the vision of the artist, the partner, and the moment. Over the past two years, we've proven that when you remove limitations and become limitless, you create room for magic — for experiences that people can become part of the art. This is only the beginning.”

Spanning 36,000 square feet in downtown Manhattan, Mercer Labs is designed to expand the possibilities of a traditional museum. The institution offers fifteen exhibition spaces filled with interactive, multisensory experiences. Visitors encounter 4D sound installations, LED mirrored infinity rooms, and 16K projections powered by 26 projectors, all designed to reimagine the intersection of art and technology.

As it enters its third year, Mercer Labs remains committed to advancing immersive art, cultivating meaningful partnerships, and creating experiential worlds that inspire curiosity and connection. Two years in, Mercer Labs continues to define what the museum of the future can be.

Individual tickets are on-sale now. For tickets, visit www.mercerlabs.com, or call the box office at 212- 600-9009. Ticket prices are $52. Students, Seniors (65+) and Youth (4-17) are $46. Special rates are available for groups of 10+ by contacting Groups@mercerlabs.com.