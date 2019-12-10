Megan Hilty, Jessie Mueller, Billy Porter, & More Nominated for 2020 Critics' Choice Awards!

The Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS gala, which will once again be hosted by film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs, and broadcast live on The CW Television Network on Sunday, January 12 from 7:00 - 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT).

Many current and former Broadway stars were nominated for Critics' Choice Awards. Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress for starring role in Harriett. She is joined in the category by Renée Zellweger for Judy and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story. Recent Broadway alum Adam Driver was also nominated for his role in Marriage Story, in the Best Actor category. Tony-winning director Sam Mendes was nominated for directing the film 1917.

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman, Into the Unknown from Frozen II, Speechless from Aladdin, Spirit from The Lion King, and Stand Up from Harriet were all nominated for Best Song.

Billy Porter was nominated for Best Actor In A Drama Series for his work on Pose, and his co-star and recent star of Little Shop of Horrors, MJ Rodriguez was also recognized for her role in Pose in the Best Actress In A Drama Series category. Christine Baranski was nominated alongside Rodriguez for her work on The Good Fight.

Billy Crudup was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series category for The Morning Show and Audra McDonald was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for The Good Fight.

Fleabag received the Best Comedy nomination and the show's creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was nominated in the Best Actress In A Comedy Series category. Her co-star Andrew Scott was nominated for Supporting Actor for his role on the series.

Fosse/Verdon received the Best Limited Series nomination, and stars Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams were both nominated in their respective categories. Patsy & Loretta was nominated for Best Movie Made for Television and both Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty were nominated for their roles.

See the full list of nominations here!





