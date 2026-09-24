Debbie Allen and Savion Glover Among 2026 Dance Hall of Fame Inductees

Following a star-studded inaugural celebration in 2025, the Dance Hall of Fame is set to welcome its next distinguished class of honorees, celebrating trailblazers whose work has left a lasting impact on the art of dance. The induction ceremony will take place at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Tickets are available for purchase on the Dance Hall of Fame website.

This year's class of inductees honors ten luminaries whose contributions have shaped dance across generations and genres. They include Debbie Allen, George Balanchine, Toni Basil, Katherine Dunham, Savion Glover, Mandy Moore and the Nicholas Brothers, as well as three legends from the iconic film "West Side Story": George Chakiris, Rita Moreno and Russ Tamblyn.

Each inductee represents a defining era and influence in dance:

Legends from the iconic film "West Side Story":

George Chakiris: George Chakiris is an Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actor, singer and dancer whose remarkable career has spanned more than five decades across film, television, theater and music. Best known for his iconic portrayal of Bernardo in "West Side Story," Chakiris brought a smoldering sensuality and silken, catlike movement to the role, forging a new archetype of the dancing antihero and earning both an Academy and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1962. Unknown as a key protégé of Jerome Robbins, he became one of the leading male dancers of his generation and an inspiration to many future male dancers. His film career includes "White Christmas," "Brigadoon," "The Young Girls of Rochefort" and "Diamond Head," with co-stars including Marilyn Monroe, Gene Kelly, Catherine Deneuve, Yul Brynner, Lana Turner, Claudia Cardinale and Marina Vlady. On stage, he starred in "Company" and "The Passion of Dracula," working with choreographers including Robbins, Claude Thompson, Norman Main and Michael Bennett. Chakiris has been honored twice by France's Ministry of Culture with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Rita Moreno: Rita Moreno is a legendary performer whose groundbreaking career has spanned more than eight decades across Broadway, film, television and music. One of the most celebrated entertainers of her generation, Moreno is one of only a select group of artists to have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. She made her Broadway debut at age 13 before rising to international acclaim for her iconic performance as Anita in "West Side Story," becoming the first Latina to earn an Academy Award. 60 years later, she co-starred and served as an Executive Producer of Steven Spielberg's remake of the film. Her career encompasses more than 70 feature films, including the Fast & Furious franchise, as well as numerous television productions, such as Norman Lear's remake of "One Day at a Time," and several acclaimed stage performances. Moreno is a recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honor, SAG Life Achievement Award, National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to name a few. She continues to perform, speak and inspire audiences across generations.

Russ Tamblyn: Russ Tamblyn is an acclaimed actor, dancer, choreographer, director and artist whose career has spanned more than six decades. A Hollywood performer from childhood, Tamblyn became a worldwide sensation for his dancing and acting in MGM's "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," where his musicality, championship tumbling and agility established him as one of Hollywood's most distinctive young performers. His renowned acrobatic style shines in his unforgettable shovel dance in "The Fastest Gun Alive" and the title role in "tom thumb," while his dramatic talents earned him an Academy Award nomination for "Peyton Place" and led to his iconic portrayal of Riff, leader of the Jets, in "West Side Story." On stage, he performed opposite Chita Rivera in "Bye Bye Birdie" and appeared in "Cabaret," "Follies" and "The Music Man." Tamblyn later expanded his artistry into the fine arts, co-writing, choreographing and acting in Neil Young's "Human Highway" and directing and choreographing Young's "Greendale" tour. His remarkable career and creative journey are chronicled in his 2024 memoir, "Dancing on the Edge: A Journey of Living, Loving, and Tumbling Through Hollywood."

The Dance Hall of Fame's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, now named the "Dance Hall of Fame Shirley MacLaine Lifetime Achievement Award," will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the inaugural Dance Educator Award recipient.

Honorees will be presented with awards generously donated to the Dance Hall of Fame Foundation by Lalique, a proud sponsor of the event. Created and designed in 1926 by Suzanne Lalique, daughter of the legendary René Lalique, the Tourbillons vase is handcrafted at the Lalique factory in Alsace, France, by passionate and skilled artisans. Reflecting the Lalique family's extraordinary artistic legacy, its name, French for "whirlwind," evokes the graceful movement and swirling forms that give the piece its distinctive energy and fluidity. In honor of the design's centenary, Lalique will present the Tourbillons vase as the official Dance Hall of Fame award to each of this year's inductees as a uniquely meaningful tribute to the artists whose creativity, artistry and cultural contributions have left an enduring legacy and continue to shape the future of dance.

"For the second consecutive year, Lalique is honored to sponsor the award presentation, recognizing and celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of the 2026 Dance Hall of Fame honorees," said Lalique.

Dance Hall of Fame's inaugural event marked a defining moment in the history of dance. Conceived by Emmy Award-winning choreographer and producer Anita Mann, seven-time Emmy-winning director and producer Louis J. Horvitz, alongside dance documentarians Melinda and Kurt Soderling, the Dance Hall of Fame is the first institution ever created to recognize the cultural impact of dance and its greatest contributors. Mann and Horvitz continue to guide the organization's mission alongside a distinguished board of 13 leaders in dance and entertainment, bringing this long-overdue vision to life: a global celebration of movement, creativity and legacy.

"The worlds of music and film have long had institutions honoring their greatest talents. Now, dance finally has its own Hall of Fame; a place to recognize the creativity, courage and brilliance that define this art form. It's a privilege to honor these legends who have moved us all, both literally and emotionally," said Mann. "Establishing this institution was long overdue, and this cements Dance Hall of Fame as the permanent home dance has always deserved. We look forward to new inductees each year and sharing their legacies to educate and inspire the generations of dancers, choreographers and creators who will follow in their footsteps."

Mann and Horvitz are serving as executive producers of the ceremony alongside Jeff Thacker, a multi-award-winning television producer and five-time Emmy Award nominee as Executive Producer of "So You Think You Can Dance," with Melinda and Kurt Soderling serving as producers. A five-time Emmy nominee, Mann has choreographed for icons including Elvis Presley, Cher, Michael Jackson and The Muppets, with her choreography appearing on The Academy Awards, "Solid Gold" and The Miss America Pageant. She is the longtime producer of one of Las Vegas' most enduring shows, "Fantasy." Horvitz, a master of live television direction, has helmed the Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and Kennedy Center Honors, earning acclaim for shaping many of entertainment's most memorable televised moments.

The event will take place at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage, an intimate 535-seat venue at the Santa Monica College of Performing Arts Center, promising another unforgettable night celebrating the artists who have shaped the language of movement. The event is open to the public, and tickets are available on the Dance Hall of Fame website, priced at $125 for Reserved, $250 for Gala Preferred and $500 for Gala VIP.



Photo Credit: Lalique

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