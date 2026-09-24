Exclusive: Sophie Carmen-Jones Sits Down at Schmackary's For BROADWAY SCHNACKS





Broadway and West End darling Sophie Carmen-Jones joins Zachary Schmahl at the Schmackary's shop for a brand new edition of Broadway Schnacks. The new video also features a special cameo by some of the biggest names on Broadway!

After wrapping a nearly year and a half long stint in the legendary role of Velma Kelly in Chicago the Musical, she opens up about the differences between the West End and Broadway, her life in New York, and what it means to be the 34th Velma on Broadway.

Since Schmackary's is right in the heart of the theatre district, the episode features a surprise cameo from Moulin Rouge! stars Aaron Tveit, Kelsie Watts, and Ricky Rojas walking by.

Broadway Schnacks is a new series highlighting Broadway actors, chatting about life, their work in theater, while sharing the official cookie of Broadway. Tune in each Thursday on YouTube to check out the latest episodes.

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