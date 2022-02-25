Meet the Cast of PLAZA SUITE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight

The first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite, under the direction of Tony AwardÂ® winner John Benjamin Hickey, officially begins previews tonight, February 25. It has an official opening night set for Monday, March 28, at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

Two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Sarah Jessica Parker lead a cast which also includes Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk AwardÂ® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado.

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick most recently starred in The Starry Messenger at Wyndham's Theater in London's West End. In 2018, he appeared in The Seafarer at the Irish Repertory Theater and The Closet at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Previously, he was seen in The New Group's Evening at the Talk House at the Pershing Square Signature Center and in Shining City at the Irish Repertory Theatre (Obie Award). Prior to that, he starred in A. R. Gurney's comedy Sylvia alongside Annaleigh Ashford. He made his stage debut at 17 in Horton Foote's On Valentine's Day opposite his father, James Broderick. Off-Broadway: Torch Song Trilogy (Outer Critics Circle, Villager Award), The Widow Claire. Broadway: Brighton Beach Memoirs (Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World Awards), Biloxi Blues, How to Succeed in Business... (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Night Must Fall, Taller Than a Dwarf, The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Roundabout's The Foreigner, The Philanthropist, The Odd Couple, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and It's Only a Play. TV: "The Music Man" on ABC and "Master Harold and the Boys" on Showtime. Films include: Max Dugan Returns, WarGames, 1918, On Valentine's Day, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Project X, Ladyhawke, Biloxi Blues, Glory, Family Business, The Freshman, The Lion King, Infinity (directed by Mr. Broderick and written by his mother Patricia Broderick), The Cable Guy, Addicted to Love, Inspector Gadget, Election, You Can Count on Me, The Last Shot, Marie and Bruce, Strangers with Candy, Wonderful World, the film adaptation of The Producers, Bee Movie, Then She Found Me, Finding Amanda, Tower Heist, Rules Don't Apply, and Manchester By The Sea.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker has worked in theater, on and off Broadway, since 1976 when she debuted on Broadway in The Innocents directed by Harold Pinter. Other Broadway credits include: the title role in Annie, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Once Upon A Mattress. Off-Broadway credits include Sylvia (originated title role Manhattan Theatre Club, Spring 1995; Drama Desk nomination 1995), The Substance of Fire by Jon Robin Baitz (Playwrights Horizons, Lincoln Center Theatre), The Heidi Chronicles by Wendy Wasserstein (Playwrights Horizons), To Gillian On Her 37th Birthday (the original production, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Circle in the Square ), April Snow by Romulus Linney (Ensemble Studio Theatre), and By Strouse (Manhattan Theatre Club). Parker starred in HBO's highly acclaimed television series "Sex and The City" from 1998-2004, for which she received an Emmy and four Golden Globe Awards. She reprised her role for the screen adaptation of the hit series with the theatrical release of Sex and The City and Sex and The City 2. Past film credits include Here and Now, I Don't Know How She Does It, Smart People, Failure To Launch, The Family Stone, State and Main, Mars Attacks!, Ed Wood, The First Wives Club, Miami Rhapsody, Honeymoon in Vegas, Footloose, and L.A. Story. Parker recently starred in HBO's "Divorce" for three seasons. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance. Other television credits include "Equal Justice" and "Square Pegs." Parker currently serves as a Vice-Chairman of The Board of Directors for the New York City Ballet.

Danny Bolero

(Waiter)

Broadway: In The Heights, Joseph. Off-Broadway: Miss You Like Hell, Bedbugs, Roughly Speaking, Fur. Regional: Informed Consent, Golem of Havana, City of Angels, Drowsy Chaperone, Nine, Evita. Film: Low Tide, Rapid Eye Movement, The Hitcher. TV: "Ray Donovan," "Starling," "Power," Blue Bloods." @ELAactorinNYC, www.dbolero.com. Thank you CTG.

Molly Ranson

(Jean McCormack/Mimsey Hubley)

Broadway: August: Osage County, Jerusalem, Fish in the Dark. Off-Broadway: Bad Jews (Lortel nomination), Carrie (Drama Desk, Lortel, Drama League nominations), Linda and The Burnt Part Boys. Film/TV: "New Amsterdam," "Horace and Pete" and Love on the Run. Thanks to Brookside, Innovative, Carnahan, my teachers and mom.

Eric Wiegand

(Bellhop/Borden Eisler)

Eric Wiegand is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut. NYC: Pop Punk High (LPR). Regional: We Are Among Us (City Theatre). TV: "Outsiders" (WGN America). Education: Carnegie Mellon. Thank you always to Mom, Dad, and Ryan.

Cesar J. Rosado

(Second Bellhop, u/s Bellhop, u/s Waiter, u/s Borden Eisler)

Plano dir. Taylor Reynolds (Clubbed Thumb); The Things That Were There by David Greenspan dir. Lee Sunday Evans (Bushwick Starr); Dolphins and Sharks (LAByrinth Theater); Seven Spots on the Sun (Rattlestick). Film/TV: "Manifest;" "Law & Order: SVU"

Laurie Veldheer

(u/s Jean McCormack/Mimsey Hubley)

Broadway: Mamma Mia! (Sophie); Newsies (Hannah/ensemble, u/s Katherine, OBC). Tour: Fiasco Theater's Production of Into The Woods (Cinderella/Granny). Select regional: Steel Magnolias (Cape Playhouse); Thoroughly Modern Mille (Paper Mill; Maltz Jupiter; PCLO); Beauty and the Beast (La Mirada). BFA, Penn State University. Endless gratitude to God, my incredible family, friends, DGRW, and everyone at Carnahan.

Ticket Information

Purchase tickets online, by phone at (855) 801-5876, or at the Hudson Theatre box office. Learn more at https://plazasuitebroadway.com/tickets/.

Photo Credit: Plaza Suite, https://plazasuitebroadway.com/bios/.