Meet the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Eddie Redmayne - Emcee Last year, the Academy and Tony Award winner led the electrifying West End revival of Cabaret alongside Jessie Buckley. Redmayne starred as The Emcee for which he went on to win the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and the show won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival. For the upcoming Broadway production, he will reprise the role and again serve as producer. Redmayne most recently received critical acclaim and BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globe nominations for his chilling performance in Netflix’s The Good Nurse. The actor starred as ‘Charlie Cullen,’ one of the most prolific serial killers in history. Prior to this, Redmayne could be seen in Aaron Sorkin’s award-winning The Trial of the Chicago Seven and in the Fantastic Beasts series, which has grossed over $1.8 billion at the global box office to date. Redmayne gave an Academy Award, SAG, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-winning performance as ‘Stephen Hawking’ in The Theory of Everything. The actor also received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Danish Girl and can be seen in the multi award-winning musical film Les Miserables, in addition to My Week with Marilyn, The Aeronauts, Savage Grace, The Good Sheperd, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age. On stage Redmayne’s impressive body of work includes The Goat, Or Who is Sylvia? for which he won an Evening Standard Award and London Critic’s Circle Award; Now or Later, Richard II (London Critic’s Circle Award), and Red, for which he won both Tony and Olivier Awards. On television Redmayne has starred in “Birdsong,” “The Pillars of the Earth,” “Tess of the D’Urbervilles,” and next year will play ‘The Jackal’ in an updated reimagining of Frederick Forsyth’s iconic novel “The Day of the Jackal,” which he will also executive produce.

Ato Blankson-Wood - Cliff Ato Blankson-Wood (he/him) is best known for his starring role in Jeremy O. Harris’ critically acclaimed Slave Play, for which he was nominated for a 2021 Tony Award. He has also earned nominations for the Drama League Awards and the inaugural Antonyo Awards for playing ‘Gary,’ a role he originated for the New York Theatre Workshop production, where his performance earned him a Lortel Nomination. This past summer, Ato played the titular role of Hamlet in Shakespeare in the Park’s production directed by Kenny Leon. Prior to this, Ato starred opposite Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel in Long Day’s Journey Into Night for Audible, which reunited him with Slave Play director Robert O’Hara. Ato had his breakout performance in The Public Theatre musical The Total Bent (Drama League and Lucille Lortel Award nomination) which explored the life of a black musical prodigy in a nation on the verge of social upheaval. Ato has also been seen on Broadway in Hair and Lysistrata Jones, as well as in The Rolling Stone for Lincoln Center (Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance). Films include Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman, Worth, opposite Michael Keaton, and Peter Hedge’s The Same Storm. Television includes “The Good Fight,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” and Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us.” Ato is represented by Independent Artist Group and D2 Management.

Bebe Neuwirth - Fraulein Schneider Bebe Neuwirth has achieved extraordinary success in theater, television, and film. In 1980, she made her Broadway debut in A Chorus Line. She then appeared in Little Me, Dancin’, and Sweet Charity, for which she won her first Tony Award, followed by Damn Yankees, Fosse, and The Addams Family. Bebe won her second Tony, as well as the Drama Desk, Astaire, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Distinguished Performance of the Year Awards for her portrayal of ‘Velma’ in Chicago. A few years later she played ‘Roxie’ in the show, and a few years after that she played ‘Mama Morton,’ making her the only triple-threat to have played all three leading ladies’ roles on Broadway. Bebe’s ‘Velma’ is recorded on the Grammy-winning cast album of Chicago. Her many and diverse roles in regional theater and Off-Broadway include ‘Anita’ in West Side Story, ‘Katherine’ in The Taming of the Shrew at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Writer’s Block written and directed by Woody Allen, and The Bedwetter by Sarah Silverman, both at the Atlantic Theatre Company, among many others. On London’s West End, Bebe followed Chita Rivera into the role of ‘Aurora’ in Kiss of the Spider Woman. In 2005, she appeared in the critically acclaimed Here Lies Jenny, a music theater piece comprised entirely of music by Kurt Weill, at the Zipper Theatre. It was directed by Roger Rees and choreographed by Ann Reinking. Neuwirth is well known for her work in film and television. She won two Emmy Awards for her role of ‘Lilith Sternin Crane’ on “Cheers,” and gained Emmy nominations for her work on “Frasier” and for her portrayal of ‘Dorothy Parker’ in the television movie Dash and Lilly. She’s been a guest on many shows including “The Good Fight” and “Blue Bloods,” and recently played Julia Child’s best friend ‘Avis Devoto’ in HBO Max’s “Julia.” She has appeared in numerous films, including Say Anything, Green Card, Bugsy, Jumanji, Summer of Sam, Liberty Heights, Celebrity, The Faculty, and Tadpole. Animation voice is also in Neuwirth’s repertoire. Characters in films and many television shows include All Dogs Go To Heaven, “Aladdin” (series), “Duckman,” “Ultra City Smiths,” etc. Neuwirth toured a symphony show, “Bebe Sings Weill and Kander & Ebb,” and a piano cabaret show, “Stories with Piano.” Her two CDs are a studio album called Porcelain, and another recorded live at 54 Below called Stories. . . in NYC. In November of 2023, Neuwirth was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Her awards include the CTFD Rolex Dance Award, the Dance Magazine Award, and the Sarah Siddons Society Award, among many others. As a vice-chair of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly the Actors Fund), she founded the Dancers’ Resource – a program aimed at addressing the particular emotional and physical challenges faced by professional dancers. She has an Honorary Doctorate from the Manhattan School of Music, is an Honorary member of IATSE Local 1 (Stage Hands Union), and is an Honorary Zeigfeld Girl.

Steven Skybell - Herr Schultz Steven Skybell most recently starred as ‘Henry Lehman’ in the first American production of The Lehman Trilogy, at Boston’s Huntington Theatre. He starred as ‘Tevye’ in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish directed by Joel Grey from 2018-2023, for which he received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, as well as nominations from the Drama League, Outer Critics, and Drama Desk awards. He recently made his Carnegie Hall debut appearing in an evening of Yiddish songs to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In September 2022 he made his Lyric Opera of Chicago debut appearing as ‘Tevye’ in Barrie Kosky’s celebrated English production of Fiddler on the Roof from the Komische Oper Berlin. His numerous Broadway credits include: the 2016 revival of Fiddler on the Roof (Lazar Wolf); Pal Joey; Wicked; The Full Monty; Love! Valour! Compassion!; Café Crown; Ah, Wilderness! His additional Off-Broadway credits include: The Lucky Star, Babette’s Feast, Antigone in New York (Obie Award). Other: Camelot (Helen Hayes nomination); Broken Glass, Caucasian Chalk Circle (both, Connecticut Critics Circle nominations);The Chosen. Television and film: “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary,” “666 Park Avenue,” “Chicago P.D.,” Miracle of Miracles, Cradle Will Rock, Simply Irresistible, Arthur Miller’s Everybody Wins, many others. Shakespearean credits include the title role in Hamlet, Vanessa Redgrave’s Antony and Cleopatra, Cymbeline, Troilus and Cressida, Much Ado About Nothing, Two Gentlemen of Verona (all at The Public Theater), and Julie Taymor’s Titus Andronicus (Theatre for a New Audience). He has performed all over the world, including the Saito Kinen Festival in Tokyo, Japan and Shakespeare’s Globe in London, where he was one of two Americans chosen for the inaugural season, appearing in Henry V, and A Chaste Maid in Cheapside, which included a command performance for Queen Elizabeth II (as seen on PBS’ “Great Performances”). He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Yale College, a Certificate in Acting from the British American Drama Academy, Balliol College at Oxford, and a Master of Fine Arts from Yale School of Drama. He has taught acting at Yale Drama, Juilliard, Harvard, NYU’s Tisch School for the Arts, Fordham, and the Shakespeare Lab at The Public Theater.

Henry Gottfried - Ernst Ludwig Gottfried’s acting credits include the Broadway production of Waitress (original cast, and later the role of ‘Dr. Pomatter’), the national tours of Bright Star and Pippin, and the world premiere production of The Devil Wears Prada. Television: “Dear Edward” and “Peter Pan Live!” on NBC. As a director, Gottfried has developed new work at Ojai Playwrights Conference, Hedgebrook Playwrights Festival, and Vineyard Arts Project, and assistant directed for both Broadway and Off-Broadway projects. He holds a B.A. in Theater Studies from Yale University.

Gabi Campo - Frenchie (she/her). Broadway credits include Some Like It Hot (original Broadway cast, Society Syncopator), Bettlejuice (Miss Argentina), West Side Story (2020 Broadway revival original cast, understudy Anita), The Prom (original Broadway cast, understudy Emma). Television: “Billions,” ”FBI: Most Wanted,” “Helpsters.” Recent regional credits: Chicago World Premiere of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical (understudy Betty Boop). BFA, Pace University. Proud LA native. Love and thanks to the Creative Team, Telsey, Nicolosi & Co., and my family.

Ayla Ciccone-Burton - Helga Baby’s first original Broadway cast! Credits: Six (Broadway), The Great Gatsby (Papermill Playhouse), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Broadway), The Book of Mormon (Australia). Sending gratitude to Marc & Dustin, TKS, her family and friends for their love and support & especially her mother, Christa, and puppy, Alfie! Stream her debut single “Shiny Thing” out now. Stay weird y’all—hug a tree, gaze at the moon. @aylaccb.

Colin Cunliffe - Hans Colin Cunliffe (he/him/they) was most recently seen in the world premiere of The Great Gatsby. Broadway: Shucked, Paradise Square, Cats, Finding Neverland, Pippin (2013 Tony Award, Best Revival), Evita, The Addams Family, Cry-Baby. Kennedy Center: Sunset Boulevard, Guys & Dolls, How to Succeed… New York City Center: Evita, High Button Shoes. Lincoln Center: I Am Harvey Milk. Berkley Rep, Barrington Stage, La Jolla, Paper Mill Playhouse. Colin Cunliffe Presents… National Tours: Sweet Charity, and The Boyfriend directed by Julie Andrews.

Marty Lauter - Victor Marty Lauter (they/them) is thrilled to be returning to Broadway after appearing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 this past year and touring the world as ‘Marcia Marcia Marcia!’ Previous credits include Kinky Boots (Broadway, Off-Broadway), Hello, Dolly! (First National Tour). Huge thank you to the whole Marcia/Marty team, Kyle, and the Lauter family! Socials: @marciax3nyc.

Loren Lester - Herman Loren Lester (he/him) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut. A forty-year career in film, television, and theater in Los Angeles. Moved to New York and was cast in The Band’s Visit (National Tour). Regional: Pasadena Playhouse, North Coast Rep. Television: 200+ episodes, including “The Orville,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hung,” and “Batman: The Animated Series” (Robin/Nightwing.) Film (favorites): Wes Craven’s Red Eye, Rock ‘n’ Roll High School. Married to actress Kelly Lester and father of three actresses, including Tony Award nominee Julia Lester. A native of Los Angeles, Loren began his career as a teenager and has accumulated more than 40 years of film, stage, and television credits. In his early years he played the evil hall monitor Fritz Hansel in the cult classic film Rock n Roll High School and he recurred for five seasons as Roy on The Facts of Life. Since then Loren has guest-starred on more than 200 TV shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Orville, Scorpion, Im Dying Up Here, Parenthood, Bones, The Closer, NCIS, etc. He also recurred for three seasons on the HBO hit comedy series Hung. Other favorite motion picture roles include the Wes Craven suspense thriller Red Eye. Dozens of appearances in plays and musicals in the Los Angeles area include Fallen Angels at The Pasadena Playhouse, Around the World in 80 Days at NCRT, and A Midsummer Nights Dream at the L.A. Philharmonic (directed by Nancy Meckler.) In the world of animation, Loren has a large following for voicing the roles of Robin and Nightwing on Batman: The Animated Series and he continues to reprise those roles in video games and animated films. Loren is also an opera director and opera critic (www.schmopera.com) and has written several plays (Will & Bess) and musicals (A Green Umbrella.) He is the writer and director of the musical web series Let?s Do Lunch!, and the stage show Its Magic: The Music of Doris Day. Loren is also a book editor (There I Go Again, The memoirs of actor William Daniels, University of Nebraska Press, 2017.)

David Merino - Lulu (he/they/she). Broadway: Moulin Rouge (Baby Doll). National Tour: Rent (Angel). Regional: Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse); Rent, Into the Woods (Signature Theatre); In the Heights (Broadway at Music Circus). BFA from Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. Couldn’t be here without the fam, Tan, and Tortilla. Love you, Savta. @davidlmerino.

Julian Ramos - Bobby Broadway: New York, New York (Original Broadway Cast). Theater: Hamilton (Los Angeles, Philip Tour), Disney’s Freaky Friday (Original Cast), West Side Story (Carnegie Hall). Television: Tony Awards Opening (2022). Dance: Coco + Breezy, SG Lewis, Icona Pop, Paris Hilton, TSHA. Training: Indiana University + Jacob’s Pillow. Love and thanks to my siblings, Scoops, my girlies, Dustin + Marc, and my parents! Love you, Mom!! @_julianramos

MiMi Scardulla - Texas MiMi Scardulla (she/her) is still in shock that she gets to work at the Kit Kat Club. Credits include A Beautiful Noise, Kristin Chenoweth’s For the Girls, We are the Tigers, and The Heart of Rock and Roll. Big is BEAUTIFUL! Love to DDO, my family, Skylar, and Ms. Rose! To Telsey and the Cabaret team, thank you for embracing all of me and giving me the chance to live out a dream! Follow her @mimiscardulla

Paige Smallwood - Rosie Paige Smallwood (she/they) is tickled pink to “Willkommen” you to the devilishly sensual Kit Kat Club. Broadway: Bad Cinderella (ensemble, understudy Cindy). National Tours: Hamilton (Peggy/Maria & standby), Les Misérables (Eponine). Training: London’s Royal Academy of Music (MA ’18) and Temple University (BA ’17). All the love to Dave and Sarah at Creative Talent Company, their phenomenal parents, family, and friends, and most importantly—their dog, Ms. Onion. Dad…close your eyes. IG @paigesmallwood_.

Hannah Florence - Wing Hannah Florence is ecstatic to be a part of this Cabaret which marks Florence’s sixth Broadway show. Broadway/New York: Wicked, Gigi, Scandalous: The Life and Trials of Aimee Semple McPherson, Anna Nicole the Opera (NYC Opera/Brooklyn Academy of Music), It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman! (NY City Center Encores!). Tours: Anastasia (Swing, Anya u/s), The Phantom of the Opera (Meg Giry). TV: "One Life to Live". Huge thanks to Tara Rubin Casting, Nicolosi & Co, Josh Bergasse. WBSS.

Pedro Garza - Performer Pedro Garza (Pronouns: “anything with love”) is a queer Mexican artivist whose influence spans across stage, screen, canvas, and page. They exist across varying wavelengths and frameworks, working each day to grow beyond societal boundaries. They have striven to be an example of Latino excellence and authenticity throughout their commercial theatrical career, and vow to always stay a humble student throughout future successes. ¡Gracias mamá, papá y Marco! You’re why I do it. Tony, your love shows me how. Learn more @pedrogabrielgarza.

Christian Kidd - Performer Christian Kidd (they/them) is making their Broadway debut. Some recent credits include originating the role of Tyler in Indigo, playing Ronnette in Little Shop of Horrors, and dancing across the continent in the North American Tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical. I am eternally grateful to the amazing people working on this production, Mikey, CCM, EC, and my many families. Feeling is freedom, my friends <3.

Corinne Munsch - Performer Corinne Munsch (she/her) has been dreaming for years about beginning a bio with the following phrase–Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Cheek to Cheek with Randy Skinner. National Tours: Bullets Over Broadway, Elf, Seven Brides… Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Signature Theatre, Asolo Repertory, Ogunquit Playhouse. Television: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Otterbein grad. Mountains of gratitude to this incredible team, Sofia, and Rebecca at CESD, the “Munsch Bunch,” and to Avery and pup Pearl at home. For mom. @corinnemunsch.

Chloe Nadon-Enriquez - Performer (she/her). Broadway: Bad Cinderella (OBC). National Tour: Hamilton (And Peggy Tour). Regional: In The Heights, A Chorus Line. Nandon-Enriquez is a proud alumna of Northwestern University, where she double majored in theater and neuroscience. A native of Miramar, Florida, she trained in ballet at the Fort Lauderdale Ballet Classique. Much love and gratitude to her family, Magda, The Hybrid Agency, and Telsey! @chloealexandrine

Karl Skyler Urban - Performer (he/him) Over the moon to be making his Broadway debut in this iconic production! Previous credits: Television: “Hairspray Live!” (NBC Universal). Off-Broadway/tour: Emojiland the Musical (Duke at 42nd St), Finding Neverland (first national tour). Proud graduate of the University of Michigan and New World School of the Arts. Special thanks to his team, friends, and Telsey. Much love to Mom, Ari, and Cole. @karlskylerurban.

Alaia - Prologue Dancer (she/her) Born and raised on the far-eastern coast of Russia, Alaïa’s burning enthusiasm for performance has led her around the globe. After studying the roots of physical theater, jazz, and contemporary dance at a French conservatory, she relocated to New York City and attained a degree at Tisch School of the Arts in 2022. Since then, Alaïa has toured with pop sensation Lady Gaga and burlesque royalty Dita Von Teese, shown solo multidisciplinary work around New York City nightclubs, as well as directed and starred in numerous short films and television features.

Iron Bryan - Prologue Dancer (he/him), a Brooklyn native, has danced professionally for over a decade in styles ranging from hip hop to krump to popping. Bryan has been a core member of the dance company iLuminate, known as Team iLuminate on popular television show “America’s Got Talent.” With the iLuminate, he has traveled and performed in countries such as Mexico, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia to name a few. He has also performed on some of the biggest stages right here at home with choreographers such as Rich + Tone and Roland ‘Ro Ro’ Tabor. You may have seen Bryan performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside New Edition or in music videos such as “Can You Hear Me” by Omarion, “Tout et Goure” by Luz and the Yakuza, “Slip” by the Nicotine Dolls, or even “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” As a dancer, Bryan hasn’t been shy about being an educator as well. He has been teaching for the span of a decade in places like EXPG NY, Peridance Center, and Bayside’s Hip Hop Academy. He has trained both children and adults to fall in love with dance and be the best that they can be!

Brian Russell Carey - Prologue Musician, Piano & Bass (he/him) Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Red Roses, Green Gold; A Christmas Carol. Regional: Milwaukee Rep, North Shore Music Theatre, Actors Theatre Louisville, Ivoryton Playhouse, Flat Rock Playhouse, Oregon Cabaret Theatre. BYU MDT Grad. Music Director: In Pieces, Forget Me Not, Heartbreakers in Hell. Thank you to this creative team, Telsey, and The Luedtke Agency. Big love to my parents, family, friends, and Joey. Dreams come true! @brianrcarey.

Francesca Dawis - Prologue Musician, Violin (she/her) Regional credits as actor/singer/violinist: Mr. Holland’s Opus (Ogunquit Playhouse), Once (Theater Latté Da), A Christmas Carol (Guthrie Theater). Also a coloratura soprano, Francesca’s opera credits include Adele in Die Fledermaus and Baby Doe in The Ballad of Baby Doe. When not onstage, Dawis works as a criminal defense social worker. B.A. Psychology, Stanford University (concertmaster, Stanford Symphony, Philharmonia); M.S. Social Work, Columbia University. Love to sister Isabella (actor/musician and Fred Ebb Award recipient), and Pippin! www.francescadawis.com

Will Ervin Jr. - Prologue Dancer Will Ervin Jr. (he/him) is an East Coast native, holding a BFA from Montclair State University and MFA from the University of Illinois. He has also trained with the Joffrey Ballet, EMIA Rennie Harris, Jacobs Pillow, and Alonzo King’s Lines Ballet. Ervin has choreographed for Dance Lab NY, Dance on the Lawn, Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami, Accent Dance NY & Brooklyn Ballet. Ervin is excited to make his Broadway debut for Cabaret. @wille_ervworks.

Keiji Ishiguri - Prologue Musician (he/him) Broadway debut! Select regional/tours: The Hello Girls (Phoenix Theatre Company), A Charlie Brown Christmas (tour), Cabaret (WPPAC), Spring Awakening (Ridgefield Theater), Billboard Onboard/Off The Charts (Holland America Line). Keiji is also a music director, arranger/orchestrator, and proud founding member of On The Quays production company. Much love to Michael and the whole fam, both blood and chosen. www.keijiishiguri.com; IG: @heartinakeij.

Sun Kim - Prologue Dancer Sun Kim (she/her), a Korean-born dancer and choreographer, has gained recognition for her distinctive popping style. She won several battles, including Step Ya Game Up Popping Battle 2013 and was nominated for Outstanding Breakout Choreographer for the Bessie Awards 2022. Her diverse experiences led her to establish Sun Kim Dance Theatre, and her works have been presented at Works & Process/LayeRhythm, Palace of Fine Arts, Burning Man at Sotheby’s, New Victory Theater, Jacob’s Pillow, and Ladies of Hip Hop.

Deja McNair - Prologue Dancer (she/her), raised in New Jersey, McNair has been a dancer for over 15 years. She studied dance at Duke Ellington School of the Arts and later attended Montclair State University where she received her BFA dance degree. She went on to become a professional dancer in NYC, where she danced alongside artists such as Beyonce, Keke Palmer, Coi Leray, and others. She’s also been in television shows and movies such as Good Burger 2.

Ida Saki - Prologue Dancer (she/her) Broadway: Bob Fosse’s Dancin’. Film and television: In the Heights, Cats, Birds of Paradise, “Ziwe,” “Halston,” “Up Here,” Coldplay’s “Cry, Cry, Cry,” Lola Kirke‘s “Win It.” Off-Broadway: Only Gold, Sleep No More, The Lucky Ones, You’ll Still Call Me by Name. Companies: Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet. Honors: Presidential Scholar in the Arts, Dance Magazine’s Top 25 to Watch, NFAA YoungArts Winner. Education: Booker T. Washington HSPVA, Dance Industry PAC. www.idasaki.com

Maeve Stier - Prologue Musician, Accordion Maeve Stier (they/them) is a Portland, Oregon-based artist, accordionist, vocalist, and arranger with an emphasis on whimsy and a focus on creating contemporary interpretations of musical classics. Working with Third Rail Repertory and Renegade Opera as well as in their solo career, they devise and perform original arrangements of opera works and musical theater for the accordion. They believe music can be celebrated in every venue and will play anywhere from the street corner to the stage.

Spencer James Weidie - Prologue Dancer Spencer James Weidie (they/them) is originally from Kailua, Hawai’i. They hold a BFA from the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase and also studied at the London Contemporary Dance School, Springboard Danse Montreal, and with the Merce Cunningham Trust. Spencer has held company positions with Trisha Brown Dance Company, the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Brian Brooks/Moving Company, Bocatuya, Gallim Dance and more. Most recently, they were a rehearsal director for Belinda McGuire Projects, a choreographic assistant to Kyle Abraham, a finalist in the 2023 Future Dance Festival, and in the final cast of Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More NYC.