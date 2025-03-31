Matt Andersen Sets New York Performance, New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, and guitarist Matt Andersen is coming to New York City on May 9th at Iridium as part of his 2025 Spring tour. Take a look below for his full list of tour dates.

Andersen has announced the release of his forthcoming studio album, The Hammer & The Rose, out April 25th via Sonic Records, and a US spring tour (see dates below). Known for his prolific songwriting, powerhouse vocals and riveting performances, The Hammer & The Rose may be the most intimate and nuanced album in Andersen’s celebrated body of work. Available now, the delicate title track provides an elegant metaphor for the push-and-pull relationship that often arises between the head and the heart. Andersen has also recently released the bluesy new track “Wayaheadaya" and a new version of J.J. Cale’s timeless song “Magnolia.” Listen to all three tracks below.

The Hammer & The Rose is the follow up to the aptly titled 2023 Juno-nominated album The Big Bottle of Joy. The project featured a full band complete with horns and backup singers, and garnered high praise by the press in Canada, the US, and Europe. No Depression stated, "This is music that spurs elation, songs that reinforce the love of listening and living," while Glide Magazine said, “Andersen has delivered as uplifting an album as you’ll likely hear this year or any year...”

For The Hammer & The Rose, Andersen chose a different approach to the recording. Inspired by producer and percussionist Joshua Van Tassel, who emphasized how the timbre and texture of Andersen’s voice shined during the quieter moments of his live performance, Andersen began to write new songs with a stripped-down feel in mind. The result is a captivating and deeply soulful 10-song offering that blends elements of folk, blues and gospel delivered with a warm and relaxed vibe.

Recorded live off the floor in Nova Scotia, Canada, Andersen enlisted an exceptional group of musicians/friends to capture his vision for The Hammer & The Rose, all of whom are featured in the video of the recording. The album features Afie Jurvanen (acoustic guitar) and Christine Bougie (lap steel) from Bahamas, Aaron Comeau (keys), Kyle Cunjak (acoustic bass), with Van Tassel behind the boards and drum kit.

Matt Andersen brings a lifetime of music to every note he plays. Whether fronting a band or accompanied only by acoustic guitar, his powerful vocals combined with the charisma and command he exudes is completely mesmerizing. He has spent decades cutting his teeth in dusty clubs, dim-lit bars, and grand theatres all over the world, delivering moving performances that run the gamut from intimate to wall-shaking. His multi-faceted and poignant body of work - has led him to amass over 33 million streams on Spotify and 30 million views on YouTube. In addition to headlining major festivals, clubs and theatres throughout North America, Europe, and Australia, he has shared the stage and toured with Marcus King, Beth Hart, Marty Stuart, Greg Allman, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Randy Bachman, Serena Ryder, Tab Benoit, and more.

Matt Andersen US Spring Tour

w/Julian Taylor supporting

April 3 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

April 4 - Portland, OR - The Showdown

April 5 - Baker City, OR - Churchill School

April 7 - Novato, CA - HopMonk Tavern

April 8 - Venice, CA - The Venice West

April 9 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

April 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

April 11 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

April 12 - Albuquerque, NM - South Broadway Cultural Center

April 13 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill Music

May 1 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

May 2 - Rockland, ME - The Strand

May 3 - Natick, MA - The Center for Arts in Natick

May 5 - Exeter, NH - The Word Barn

May 6 - Rockport, MA - Shalin Liu

May 7 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

May 8 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse

May 9 - New York, NY - Iridium

May 10 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

May 11 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

May 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - City Winery

May 14 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box

May 15 - Findlay, OH - Armes Hall - Marathon Center for the Performing Arts*

May 16 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

May 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Midtown

May 18 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

May 19 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

*Julian Taylor not supporting