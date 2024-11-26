Mary Kate Morrissey to Depart WICKED on Broadway in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mary Kate Morrissey will play her final performance as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway on March 2. Morrissey took to Instagram to share the news, stating:

My last show at Wicked is March 2. I have scheduled time off 1/6-1/12 to recover from the holiday schedule. Elphabas are known to have a tough last couple of months so if you are trying to see me, your best bet will be at a night show.

I’m so moved and grateful for everyone who has reached out, trying to see me before my run in the show is up. I’m in the sweetest spot right now where I know I have to savor every show but I can also see the light at the end. The lights not close but it’s there. There’s still about 100 shows left but it’s not 400. If you’re coming please do let me know, even if I am at capacity and don’t respond. Seeing your messages that you’re in the house gives me such a buzz, I really love it.



Prior to taking on Elphaba full time on Broadway, Morrissey played the role for close to a decade in various capacities, including on tour, and going on for over 100 performances as the Standby for the Broadway production.