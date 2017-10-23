Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley to Headline Landmark's 2017 Spotlight Gala

Broadway meets Port Washington at the annual Landmark on Main Street Spotlight Gala. The festivities include honors for community leaders, a fabulous concert and a delicious post-concert dinner.

The Spotlight Gala this year recognizes three honorees whose dedication to both Landmark and our community make Port Washington so special: Susan Isaacs, Elkan Abramowitz and the PYA (Port Washington Youth Activities).

The Gala magic begins as attendees in Landmark's Jeanne Rimsky Theater are treated to the spectacular talents of Tony Award nominees Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley in concert.

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley are Broadway's own power couple. Well-known for their work individually and together in symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues across the country, as well as memorable musicals on Broadway and in London's West End, Mazzie & Danieley last appeared at Landmark in 2007.

Marin and Jason have performed their cabaret concerts He Said/She Said and Opposite You locally at The Café Carlyle, Feinstein's, Joe's Pub and Lincoln Center, and numerous other venues nationally. Marin recently starred as Anna Leonowens in The King and I on Broadway. Jason has just been announced to join the Broadway-bound Pretty Woman: The Musical, the new show based on the beloved 1990 film.

The evening continues with a buffet supper in the tented Spotlight Club, created just for the evening in Blumenfeld Family Park adjacent to the theater. Catered by Port Washington's own H on the Harbor, the post-show party is the perfect cap to the evening. This year a silent auction has been added to the fun. Items on offer include one-of-a-kind memorabilia from Landmark's past season, as well as sports and entertainment events.

The Gala is Landmark's major fundraising event. It helps underwrite all of Landmark's programs & services including concerts by national performers, community use of theater, meeting and gym facilities and free arts and public affairs programs for seniors and other community members.

The Gala will take place on November 4, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the evening are $300. Balcony seating for the concert only is offered at $50. Leadership packages offering tickets, recognitions and journal ads are available. Tickets, concert-only and journal-only opportunities are available through the Landmark office at 516.767.2355 or by email at gala@landmarkonmainstreet.org.

ABOUT THE HONOREES:

Susan Isaacs was dubbed "Jane Austen with a shmear" by NPR. Among her thirteen novels are Lily White, Shining Through and After All These Years. She has written screenplays for two films, Compromising Positions and Hello Again as well as a nonfiction work, Brave Dames and Wimpettes: What Women are Really Doing on Page and Screen.

Susan currently chairs the literary organization Poets & Writers, is past president of Mystery Writers of America and belongs to the National Book Critics Circle Creative Coalition, PEN, and the International Association of Crime Writers. Among her honors are the John Steinbeck award, the Writers for Writers award, and the Marymount Manhattan Writing Center prize.

Her most recent work is the novella, A Hint of Strangeness. She is finishing her fourteenth novel, Takes One to Know One.

Elkan Abramowitz is a leading trial lawyer, having represented individual and corporate clients in civil and criminal matters for over 40 years. A Brow n University and NYU School of Law graduate, Elkan clerked for a US District Judge for the Southern District of New York, and subsequently became first an Assistant US Attorney in that district and then Chief of the Criminal Division.

Elkan has served as Assistant Deputy Mayor for the City of New York and Special Counsel to the Select Committee on Crimes for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Recently, he received Lifetime Achievement Awards from both the New York Law Journal and Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business.

Susan and Elkan are longtime Port Washington residents, with children and grandchildren continuing the Port Washington tradition.

Port Washington Youth Activities (PYA) is an accredited 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide organized youth athletics in a variety of sports for all the children of our community and neighboring communities. PYA strives to develop skills and teach an understanding of how to play the game while at the same time developing character, instilling the high standards of good sportsmanship, teamwork. Community, safety, and respect for the individual in order to prepare for future success. PYA provides sports, camps and events for kids and their families to get involved in. They offer Baseball, Basketball, Football, Hockey, Lacrosse, Softball, Tennis and Wrestling. PYA's programs are expanding and they are always looking for coaches and parents to help out and get involved.

Related Articles