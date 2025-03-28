MUSIC OF FIRE & LOVE to be Presented at the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Jordi Savall, viola da gamba & Hespèrion XXI: Music of Fire & Love on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 7:30pm ET at the David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall.

Grammy Award-winning early music superstar Jordi Savall makes a long-awaited first 92NY appearance with his glorious ensemble Hespèrion XXI. For more than 50 years, the viol master and tireless researcher has unearthed musical gems from obscurity, breathing new life into centuries-old works, enlightening and enchanting audiences. "For Jordi Savall," The New York Times wrote, "music enfolds histories. It reflects worlds. To draw a distinction between musicology and the sheer joy of performance is next to impossible." Hear Savall and his ensemble in this new program built upon Renaissance and Baroque folias, battles, and laments, and experience the artistry of classical music's most captivating time traveler.

Program to include grounds and improvisations; selections from Captain Hume's Musicall Humours and Battles; Catalan laments; and other music from Spain, Peru, Mexico, England, and Italy. This event is part of the Marshall Weinberg Classical Music Season.

Program Details

Dances & Variations

Pedro Guerrero Moresca

ANONYMOUS Greensleeves to a Ground (Romanesca)

JUAN GARCÍA DE ZÉSPEDES Guaracha

Musicall Humours, Dances & Battles

CAPTAIN HUME An Almaine

SAMUEL SCHEIDT Galliard Battaglia

Catalan Laments

ANONYMOUS / JORDI SAVALL Planctus - Mariagneta (arr. Jordi Savall)

The Hispanic Guitar

GASPAR SANZ from Instrucción de música sobre

la guitarra Española

Jácaras

Canarios

Folías Criollas

BALTASAR JAIME MARTÍNEZ COMPAÑÓN from Codex Trujillo del Perú

Tonada de El Chimo

Cachua serranita

The King's Men

Robert Johnson The Nobleman

WILLIAM BRADE Scottish Dance

JOHNSON/ BRADE The Satyrs' Dance

The Tears of the Viol

FRANÇOIS COUPERIN Prélude

Plainte pour les violes

Muzette

The Island of Chacona

LUCAS RUIZ DE RIBAYAZ Chaconas and Paradetas

from Luz y norte

SANTIAGO DE MURCIA Cumbees, from Codex Salivar

Chacona

THOMAS TOMKINS A Sad Paven for these Distracted Tymes

Glosados & Improvisations

FRANCISCO CORREA DE ARAUXO Todo el mundo en general

ANONYMOUS Canarios

ANTONIO VALENTE/ Gallarda napolitana - Jarabe loco

ANONYMOUS

Jordi Savall

Jordi Savall is one of the most versatile musical personalities of his generation. For more than 50 years, he has rescued musical gems from obscurity. A tireless researcher into early music, he interprets and performs the repertory both as a gambist and a conductor. His activities as a performer, teacher, researcher, and creator of new musical and cultural projects have made him a leading figure in the reappraisal of historical music. Together with Montserrat Figueras, he founded the ensembles Hespèrion XXI, La Capella Reial de Catalunya, and Le Concert des Nations.

With his participation in Alain Corneau's film Tous les Matins du Monde (awarded the César Cinema Prize for the best soundtrack), his intense concert activity (about 140 concerts per year), his record releases (six recordings per year) and the creation of record label Alia Vox, Savall has shown that early music appeals to an increasingly wide and diverse audience.

Savall has recorded more than 230 albums covering the Medieval, Renaissance, Baroque and Classical repertoire, with a focus on Hispanic and Mediterranean musical heritage. He has received the Midem Classical Award, the International Classical Music Award, and a Grammy Award. His concert programs have made music an instrument of mediation to achieve understanding and peace between cultures. Guest artists appearing with his ensembles include Arab, Israeli, Turkish, Greek, Armenian, Afghan, Mexican and North American musicians. In 2008, Savall was appointed European Union Ambassador for intercultural dialogue and, together with Montserrat Figueras, was named "Artist for Peace" under the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors program.

To mark Beethoven's 250th anniversary, Savall conducted the complete symphonies with Le Concert des Nations and recorded them in two collections entitled Beethoven Révolution. Their impact has been defined as "a miracle" (Fanfare), and Volume II has been distinguished with the Schallplattenkritik Prize for Best Orchestral Record.

Savall has received honorary doctorates from the Universities of Evora (Portugal), Barcelona (Catalonia), Louvain (Belgium) and Basel (Switzerland), the order of Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur (France), the Praetorius Music Prize awarded by the Ministry of Culture and Science of Lower Saxony, the Gold Medal of the Generalitat of Catalonia, the Helena Vaz da Silva Award, and the Léonie Sonning Prize. He is an Honorary Member of the Royal Philharmonic Society, the Royal Swedish Academy of Music and la Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

Hespèrion XXI

In 1974, Jordi Savall and Montserrat Figueras, together with Lorenzo Alpert and Hopkinson Smith, founded the ancient music ensemble Hespèrion XX in Basel as a way of recovering and disseminating the rich and fascinating musical repertoire prior to the 19th century, on the basis of historical criteria and the use of original instruments. The name Hespèrion means "an inhabitant of Hesperia," which in ancient Greek referred to the Iberian and the Italian peninsulas. It was also the name given to the planet Venus as it appeared in the west. At the turn of the 21st century, Hespèrion XX became known as Hespèrion XXI.

Today, Hespèrion XXI is central to understanding the music of the period between the Middle Ages and the Baroque. Its labors to recover works, scores, instruments and unpublished documents have a dual value. Its rigorous research provides new information and understanding about the historical knowledge of the period, while the exquisite performances enable people to freely enjoy the aesthetic and spiritual delicacy of the works of this period.

From the beginning, Hespèrion XXI set out on an innovative and artistic course that would lead to the establishment of a school in the field of ancient music. It continues to conceive of ancient music as an experimental tool and seeks maximum beauty and expressiveness in performances. A musician must learn to connect with ancient music by studying the composer, the instruments of the period, the work itself and the circumstances surrounding it, but must also make decisions about the piece being played.