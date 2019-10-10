MOULIN ROUGE! Tour Will Stop in San Francisco in 2021

The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that the first North American tour will play in San Francisco at the Orpheum Theatre in Summer 2021, following the previously announced engagements in New Orleans at the Saenger Theatre (November 2020) and in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (December 17, 2020 through February 21, 2021).

Additional tour stops, on-sale dates and casting will be announced at a later date.

"We feel so fortunate that the spectacular response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical has allowed us to launch the National Tour so soon after the Broadway opening," said producer Carmen Pavlovic. She continued, "We are particularly excited that Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play an extended Summer 2021 engagement in the Bay Area with BroadwaySF."

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award® nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves Ben Brantley of The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," says Johnny Oleksinski of the NY Post. And Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical original Broadway Cast Album, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Cast Albums Chart, is now available at all digital and streaming providers by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. Click here to listen to the album. A physical edition of the album will be made available on October 25, 2019.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.

Global Creatures (Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM) serves as Lead Producer and Bill Damaschke is the executive producer. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz/Matt Picheny/Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions/Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, AF Creative Media/International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co./Len Blavatnik, Endeavor Content, Tom & Pam Faludy, Gilad-Rogowsky/InStone Productions, John Gore Organization, Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH, Spencer Ross, Nederlander Presentations/IPN, Eric Falkenstein/Suzanne Grant, Jennifer Fischer, Peter May/Sandy Robertson, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler/Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company/42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling/Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Fox, "Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!" premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre where it opened to rave reviews on July 25, 2019 (previews began June 28).





