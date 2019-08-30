MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE! Original Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available

Aug. 30, 2019  

The original Broadway cast recording of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now available on all digital and streaming providers on via Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. A physical edition of the album will be made available at a later date. (click here to listen).

You can listen to the first single from the album "The Sparkling Diamond" here.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre where it opened to rave reviews on July 25, 2019 (previews began June 28).

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by Grammy-nominated Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording track list:

  1. Welcome to The Moulin Rouge!
  2. Truth Beauty Freedom Love
  3. The Sparkling Diamond
  4. Shut Up and Raise Your Glass
  5. Firework
  6. Your Song
  7. So Exciting! (The Pitch Song)
  8. Sympathy For The Duke
  9. Nature Boy
  10. Elephant Love Medley
  11. Backstage Romance
  12. Come What May
  13. Only Girl In A Material World
  14. Chandelier
  15. El Tango De Roxanne
  16. Crazy Rolling
  17. Your Song Reprise
  18. Finale (Come What May)
  19. More More More! (Encore)

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is led by Karen Olivo (Tony Award for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

As in Baz Luhrmann's film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 19 years ago.

Global Creatures (Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM) serves as Lead Producer and Bill Damaschke is the executive producer. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two. The soundtrack for the film was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media in 2002.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

