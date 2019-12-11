MOULIN ROUGE! Joins BroadwayCon 2020 MainStage Lineup

BroadwayCon 2020 welcomes Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the programming lineup! As part of MainStage programming, the Moulin Rouge! The Musical Spotlight session on Friday, January 24 will feature members of the cast and creative team. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

Previously announced productions featured in MainStage programming include Beetlejuice and Six. Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.



In addition, BroadwayCon Industry Day, curated by Situation, will return for its third year on January 24, 2019. Tickets for BroadwayCon Industry Day include access to all Industry Day and BroadwayCon programming on Friday, January 24.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves Ben Brantley of The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," says Johnny Oleksinski of the NY Post. And Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The album, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records.

For more information, please visit www.MoulinRougeMusical.com.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.



For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.



Facebook: www.facebook.com/bwaycon / Twitter: @bwaycon / Instagram: @bwaycon





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You