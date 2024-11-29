MOANA 2 Takes In Record-Setting $28 Million On Thanksgiving Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney's hotly-anicipated sequel, Moana 2, opened this weekend to a record-setting box office, earning $28 million on Thanksgiving Day alone.

The film has set a new record for a top-grossing Thanksgiving release, taking the top spot from Frozen 2, which earned $15 million on the holiday in 2019.

According to Variety, the sequel is set to gross at least $175 million over the five-day holiday week, beating the record set by Frozen II, which took in $125 million and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which earned $109 million. Its current domestic box office sits at $85.5 million.

Read reviews for the film here!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Hualālai Chung as Moni, Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, Awhimai Fraser as Matangi, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Rachel House as Gramma Tala, Gerald Faitala Ramsey as Tautai Vasa, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. Directed by Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller and David G. Derrick Jr., from a script by Jared Bush and Ledoux Miller, the film is produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen and executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.