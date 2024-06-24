Austin Rankin and Eric Williams to Play 'Little Michael' in MJ on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway newcomers Austin Rankin and Eric Williams will join the cast of MJ, alternating the role of ‘Little Michael’. Originally from Las Vegas, Austin made his Broadway debut in the production on Tuesday, June 18th. Georgia native Eric will begin performances on Tuesday, July 16th .



They replace current cast members Max Chambers who departed the production on Sunday, June 16th, and Jackson Hayes, who will depart the production on Sunday, July 14th.



Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon). The production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ.’



Since beginning performances in December 2021, the Broadway production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The North American Tour is currently playing in Boston, MA starring Roman Banks, and the West End production premiered at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Tony Award winner Myles Frost on March 27. The Tony Award winning production will open in Hamburg, Germany in fall 2024 and in Sydney, Australia in 2025.



AUSTIN RANKIN

(Little Michael u/s Little Marlon) is a Las Vegas native and devout Christian who reverences God and loves his family/friends. Prior to making his Little Michael Broadway debut, Austin was the worship leader at Bondage Free Worship Center & cast member of Broadway in the H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Open Doors). He thanks his parents, Anthony and Evelyn, for loving and supporting him unconditionally. @_sir.austin



ERIC WILLIAMS

(Little Michael u/s Little Marlon) is a precocious student at the Academy of Scholars in Decatur, GA. At only 8 years old, Eric’s talents have been featured in leading roles with the Stepp Stewart Talent Camp Spotlight Program and in the play A Soulful Christmas. Aspiring to fulfill the goal of a professional performer on every level, this is an incredible way to begin his journey.



Photo credit: Emilio Madrid