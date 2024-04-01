Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked By Homeless Man Ahead of PATRIOTS Previews

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to the New York Post, actor Michael Stuhlbarg, who is appearing on Broadway this season in Patriots, was attacked by a homeless man on the Upper East Side on Sunday night, March 31. 27-year-old Xavier Israel, who has been previously arrested for assault and robbery, hit Stuhlbarg on the back of his neck with a rock.

Isreal was taken into custody by police and charged with assault. Stuhlbarg reportedly declined medical assistance.

Previews for Patriots are scheduled to begin tonight, April 1 , at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Patriots, which won the 2023 Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play, comes to Broadway following a record-breaking run at London's Almeida Theatre where it was the fastest-selling new play in the theatre's history, and a sold out 12-week run in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre, where it recouped its investment.



In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs – and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. “If the politicians cannot save Russia,” he insists, “then we businessmen must.” When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin. But soon Putin's ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky's reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.