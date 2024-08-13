MID-CENTURY MODERN, Starring Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer, Gets Series Order at Hulu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As previously reported, Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane and Golden-Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer will be co-starring in a new Hulu comedy inspired by the fan-favorite show The Golden Girls. Initially produced as just a pilot, Hulu has now given a series order to the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new series, titled, Mid-Century Modern, was created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan of Will & Grace. Ryan Murphy is set to executive produce the show. A premiere date has not yet been set.

The official logline reveals “The series follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

Bomer will play a character akin to Betty White's Rose, with Lane serving as the Dorothy character, originally played by Bea Arthur. Broadway performer Linda Lavin will also appear, playing the part of Lane's mother. Nathan Lee Graham stars as the character of Arthur, a longtime member of the fashion industry.

Nathan Lane is known for his numerous, award-winning roles across stage and screen which include The Producers, Angels in America, and The Lion King. Onscreen, he recently appeared in Beau is Afraid and Dicks: The Musical. Bomer has worked closely with Ryan Murphey, appearing in The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band, and American Horror Story. He recently appeared alongside Jonathan Bailey in the series Fellow Travelers and in Bradley Cooper's Maestro.