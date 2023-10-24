MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, KIMBERLY AKIMBO And More Nominated for 2023 Artios Awards

Casting Society has announced nominations in the theatre, television, commercials, short film and short form series for the 2023 Artios Awards.

Broadway musicals being honored for their casting include & Juliet, Into The Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, Parade, Shucked, and Some Like It Hot, with Broadway productions of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll’s House, Death Of A Salesman, Good Night, Oscar, Leopoldstadt and Top Dog/Underdog represented in the Broadway play category.

The Off-Broadway productions of Merrily We Roll Along, Kinky Boots, Titanique, White Girl In Danger and A Man of No Importance have also been recognized, with Downstate, Becky Nurse of Salem and more in the New York Theatre play category,

In the Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch – Comedy, Drama Or Musical category is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

See the full list of nominees below!

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

13 THE MUSICAL: Kristian Charbonier, Bernard Telsey, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting)

BOSTON STRANGLER: Avy Kaufman, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand(Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

FIRE ISLAND: Jessica Munks, Andrew Fem (Associate Casting Director)

HOCUS POCUS 2: Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Amanda Mackey, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Erica Berger (Associate Casting Director)

WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY: Wendy O’Brien, Laura Aughton (Associate Casting Director)

LIMITED SERIES

BEEF: Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, Danny Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

BLACK BIRD: Alexa L. Fogel, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY: Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Rachel Imbriglio (Associate Casting Director)

DAISY JONES & THE SIX: Justine Arteta, Kim Davis-Wagner, Makis Gazis (Location Casting), Jane Flowers (Associate Casting Director)

FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE: Jodi Angstriech, Laura Rosenthal, Tracy Kaczorowski (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN: Felicia Fasano, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director), Missy Finnell (Location Casting Director)

THE BEAR: Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) AJ Links (Location Casting)

JURY DUTY: Susie Farris, Walter Ware (Associate Casting Director)

POKER FACE: Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Christine Kromer (Location Casting), Angelique Midthunder (Location Casting), Derek Hersey (Associate Casting Director)

SHRINKING: Debby Romano, Brett Benner, Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON DRAMA

BAD SISTERS: Nina Gold

THE DIPLOMAT: Julie Schubert, Lucinda Syson, Natasha Vincent

THE LAST OF US: Victoria Thomas, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Megan Bayliss (Associate Casting Director)

THE OLD MAN: Denise Chamian, Jordana Sapiurka

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY: David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting)

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY: Wendy O’Brien

BARRY: Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly

RESERVATION DOGS: Angelique Midthunder, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Tara Mazzucca (Associate Casting Director)

TED LASSO: Theo Park

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA

BETTER CALL SAUL: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

THE BOYS: Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting)

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate Casting Director)

SUCCESSION: Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director)

YELLOWJACKETS: Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director), Rebecca Davidson (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW: Erica A. Hart

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION: Bernard Telsey, Ryan Bernard Tymesky, Brian Sutow (Associate Casting Director)

I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE WITH Tim Robinson: Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)

WHO KILLED SANTA? A MURDERVILLE MURDER MYSTERY: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Ally Bader (Associate Casting Director)

WOULD IT KILL YOU TO LAUGH?: Melissa DeLizia

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED

THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT: Kristen Moss

MY DREAM QUINCEANERA: Candra Nazzaro

QUEER EYE: Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Quinn Fegan, Lauren Levine (Casting Producer)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY: Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais

SHARK TANK: Mindy Zemrak

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

THE CIRCLE: Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins (Casting Producer)

MAKING THE CUT: Alissa Haight Carlton, Asjai Lou

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

TOP CHEF: Ron Mare

THE TRAITORS: Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins (Casting Producer)

ANIMATED SERIES

AMERICAN DAD: Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

BIG MOUTH: Julie Ashton

BOB’S BURGERS: Julie Ashton

FAMILY GUY: Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

VELMA: Sarah Noonan, Agnes Kim

CHILDREN AND FAMILY PILOT AND SERIES: LIVE ACTION

AMERICAN BORN CHINESE: Leslie Woo, Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director)

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate Casting Director)

BUNK’D: Howard Meltzer, Timothy Pratt (Associate Casting Director), Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D.: Leslie Woo, Rachel Whitley (Location Casting), Julina Baber (Associate Casting Director), Bret Anbe (Associate Casting Director)

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THE MUSICAL: Julie Ashton

SHORT FILM

MOTHERLAND: Matthew Glasner

NEWBIE: Shakyra Dowling

S.P.I.C.: Josy Rodriguez

US: Lisa Zambetti

WE WERE MEANT TO: Hannah Cooper

SHORT FORM SERIES

CARS ON THE ROAD: Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

DIE HART 2: DIE HARTER: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Tara Feldstein (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Jane Flowers (Associate Casting Director)

JUNIORS: Beth Levy Nelson

LEVEL UP: Danya Solomon

SCREAM PARK: Nickole Doro

WE’RE DOING GOOD: Alexa Pereira

COMMERCIALS

DELTA KALEIDOSCOPE: Liz Lewis, Aika Greenidge (Associate Casting Director)

THE GLENLIVET FATHER’S DAY | WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE A DAD TODAY?: Caitlin D. Jones

NUROFEN ‘SEE MY PAIN’: Tree Petts

ONSTAR – SCARY BETTER: Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Caitlin D. Jones (Associate Casting Director)

SPARK – AUTISM AWARENESS: Ken Lazer

TALK THAT TALK “FAMILY” PROSTATE CANCER: Ken Lazer

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE: COMEDY OR DRAMA

A DOLL’S HOUSE: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: Erica A. Hart, Daniel Swee

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR: Stephen Kopel

LEOPOLDSTADT: Jim Carnahan, Maureen Kelleher

TOP DOG/UNDERDOG: Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE: MUSICAL

& JULIET: Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Sujotta Pace (Associate Casting Director)

INTO THE WOODS: Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson, Bernard Telsey

KIMBERLY AKIMBO: Craig Burns, Ally Kiley (Associate Casting Director)

PARADE: Craig Burns, Ally Kiley (Associate Casting Director)

SHUCKED: Stephen Kopel

SOME LIKE IT HOT: Bethany Knox

NEW YORK THEATRE: COMEDY OR DRAMA

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE: David Caparelliotis

BECKY NURSE OF SALEM: Daniel Swee

DOWNSTATE: Alaine Alldaffer, JC Clementz

THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK NY: Judy Henderson

SOFT: Destiny Lilly

NEW YORK THEATRE: MUSICAL

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE: Craig Burns

KINKY BOOTS: Geoff Josselson

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger

TITANIQUE: Rachel Hoffman, Henry Russell Bergstein, Andrew Fem

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER: Henry Russell Bergstein, Destiny Lilly

LOS ANGELES THEATRE

2:22 – A GHOST STORY: David Caparelliotis

A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL: Patrick Goodwin, Charlie Hano, Michael Donovan (Location Casting), Richie Ferris (Location Casting)

KINKY BOOTS: Ryan Bernard Tymensky

THE INHERITANCE: PART 1 & PART 2: Phyllis Schuringa

THE SECRET GARDEN: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

THE COLOR PURPLE: Charlie Hano

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Becca McCracken (Location Casting)

GUYS AND DOLLS: Geoff Josselson, Katja Zarolinski

LEGALLY BLONDE: Rachel Hoffman

SPAMALOT: Geoff Josselson, Katja Zarolinski

SWEENEY TODD: Patrick Goodwin

REGIONAL THEATRE

42ND STREET: Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson

A CHORUS LINE: Stephanie Klapper

ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART ONE: THE MILLENNIUM APPROACHES: Geoff Josselson, Katja Zarolinski

THE CHERRY ORCHARD: Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

CLYDE’S: Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK: David Caparelliotis

THEATRE TOURS

BEETLEJUICE: Rachel Hoffman

INTO THE WOODS: Craig Burns, Geoff Josselson

JAGGED LITTLE PILL: Jillian Cimini, Sujotta Pace (Associate Casting Director)

SIX (BOLEYN TOUR): Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: Patrick Goodwin

Casting Society (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1,200 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com