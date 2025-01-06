News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL UK & Ireland Tour Launches Open Casting Call

The production will begin performances at Curve, Leicester in October 2025.

By: Jan. 06, 2025
MATILDA THE MUSICAL UK & Ireland Tour Launches Open Casting Call Image
Matilda the Musical is getting ready to bring its revolting children on tour through the UK and Ireland. This afternoon, the show's producers announced an open call for youth performers to fill the roles of Matilda and her classmates.

Guidelines:

  • All children must be between the ages of eight and 13
  • Boys must be under 4′ 10″ tall and girls must be under 4′ 6″ tall
  • For the role of Matilda, children must be under 4′ 3″ tall
  • All boys must have unbroken voices
  • Children must live within one hour of central Manchester

Auditions will be held in Manchester from February to March 2025.

About MATILDA THE MUSICAL

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical. As the production continues to play to packed houses in the West End, Matilda The Musical has been seen by 11 million people across 100 cities worldwide.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by PaulKieve.





