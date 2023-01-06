Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matilda Movie
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Singalong Now In Theaters - Watch a Clip!

The film stars Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and Alisha Weir as Matilda.

Jan. 06, 2023  

The singalong version of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is in select theaters in the US starting today!

Find singalong showings at The Paris Theater in New York HERE!

Audiences can rewatch every musical number from the film, including "Revolting Children," "When I Grow Up," and "Naughty."

Matilda Wormwood (Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination - and the worst parents in the world.

While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda's newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won't forget.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.






