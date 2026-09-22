Up on the Marquee: INTER ALIA Arrives on Broadway

Next up at the Music Box Theatre is Suzie Miller’s new play Inter Alia. Starring the previously announced Golden Globe, Emmy Award, and Olivier Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia, directed by Justin Martin, will begin preview performances on November 10, before opening on December 1, 2026, at The Music Box Theatre.

Ms. Pike, who will be making her Broadway debut, is the winner of the 2026 Olivier Award and the 2026 Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for ‘Best Actress’ for her role as ‘Jessica Parks.’ Joining Ms. Pike will be her co-stars from the recent West End production who will also be making their Broadway debuts. Jamie Glover will reprise his role as ‘Michael Wheatley’ and Cormac McAlinden will reprise his role as ‘Harry Wheatley.’

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists Inter Alia (“among other things”) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of “having it all.” So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together – or will everything fall apart?

Created by the duo behind the West End and Broadway hit Prima Facie, BAFTA-Award-winning director Justin Martin and Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller, bring you this production. It premiered at The National Theatre in London in 2025 and became a box office hit, leading to a sold-out West End transfer earlier this year. Inter Alia has also been broadcast globally, in cinemas via National Theatre Live as well as streamed via National Theatre at Home, and approximately 600, 000 people to date have now seen the production worldwide.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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