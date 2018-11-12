MARVEL Co-Creator Stan Lee Has Died at 95

Stan Lee, the legendary comic book writer, editor, actor, producer and publisher, has passed away at the age of 95.

According to TMZ, an ambulance rushed to Lee's Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he died.

Lee had suffered several illnesses recently, including pneumonia and vision issues.

Known to millions as the man whose superheroes propelled Marvel to its preeminent position in the comic book industry, Stan's co-creations include Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, and hundreds of others. He introduced Spider-Man as a newspaper strip which became the most successful of all Syndicated adventure strips having appeared in more than 500 newspapers worldwide. Stan currently remains Chairman Emeritus of Marvel, as well as a member of the Editorial Board of Marvel Comics. Lee was member of both the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame and the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame.

Stan Lee's Spider-Man character also served as the basis of the Broadway musical, 'SPIDER-MAN Turn Off The Dark.' The show featured music and lyrics by 22-time Grammy Award-winners Bono and The Edge and a book co-written by Julie Taymor, Glen Berger and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with direction by Ms. Taymor and additional direction by Philip William McKinley. Scenic Designer George Tsypin and Costume Designer Eiko Ishioka are winners of Outer Critics Circle Awards and were nominated for TONY AWARDS for their work on SPIDER-MAN Turn Off The Dark.

Lee also made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies to-date. Disney's Marvel Studios is one of the largest film franchises ever, with blockbusters like "The Avengers," "Black Panther," and "Guardians of the Galaxy."

