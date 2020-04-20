MADE IN NY Talks 'The Business Of Broadway' Tomorrow
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) announced that two "Made in NY" Talks for the Spring 2020 series will be offered online: "The Business of Broadway" will take place tomorrow, April 21, and "Careers in Music: Labels, Management, Live & Beyond" will take place April 27. Both talks will be recorded and available to view online in the future.
The "Made in NY Talks" series bring together industry leaders ready to share information with New Yorkers looking to work in media and entertainment. Presented in partnership with the Center for Communication, the series provides New Yorkers with the background they need to pursue careers in media and entertainment.
The Business of Broadway
Tuesday, April 21, 6-7:30pm
Join us on Zoom and hear from writers, directors, producers, and promoters about what goes into creating a Broadway smash and the paths for launching an exciting career in theater.
Online panelists:
- Julia Levy, Executive Director, Roundabout Theatre
- Eva Price, Tony Award-winning producer, Level Forward
- Aaliytha Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, SpotCo
- Vivek J. Tiwary, Producer, Tiwary Entertainment Group
Moderator: Wille Reale, Executive Producer, 52nd Street Project
Careers in Music: Labels, Management, Live & Beyond
Monday, April 27, 6-7:30pm
Join us on Zoom to hear how technology has changed the music business, creating new opportunities to work in an ever-evolving industry. Music business insiders take a deep dive into producing music in the digital age, creating an artist's image and how musicians can cash in.
Online panelists:
- Richard Barone, recording artist, performer, producer and author
- Joe D'Ambrosio, Joe D'Ambrosio Management
- Dionnee Harper, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing, Atlantic Records
- Ariel Palitz, Senior Executive Director of Nightlife, NYC Office of Nightlife
Moderator: Steve Greenberg, S-Curve Records
Attendees are encouraged to register in advance on the Center for Communication website. All talks are free and open to the public. Previous "Made in NY" Talks can be viewed on MOME's website.
