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Lupita Nyong'o to Host BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Summer Dance-Along Performance

This special event invites audience members to dance along with the show from their seats.

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Lupita Nyong'o to Host BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Summer Dance-Along Performance

Buena Vista Social Club will host a special summer “dance along” performance on Friday, August 14th, hosted by Academy Award Winner and friend of Buena Vista, Lupita Nyong’o.

This special event invites audience members to dance along with the show from their seats. When the music moves them, all audience members are free to give in to the rhythm—swaying their hips, shaking their shoulders, or just enjoying the energy of this shared celebration. The production kindly asks the audience to dance responsibly and to take their seats between songs so everyone can enjoy the show.

 This is the third “dance-along” performance at Buena Vista Social Club – the series was launched in March with a special performance hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, followed by an encore performance in May hosted by John Leguizamo.

ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

 Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY® Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

 

Get Buena Vista Social Club Tickets From $59

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