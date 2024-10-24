Louis McCartney Will Lead STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Louis McCartney will reprise his award-winning performance as ‘Henry Creel’ in the Olivier Award-winning STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, which will mark his Broadway debut. McCartney made his professional stage debut originating the role of ‘Henry Creel’ in the West End production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, which earned him The Stage 2024 Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play and the Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer.

McCartney will play his final performance in the West End production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Director Stephen Daldry and Co-Director Justin Martin said, “Louis is an astonishing actor, and we are unbelievably proud of the incredible life he has breathed into the role of Henry Creel onstage in the West End. From the moment we first met him, we knew he was special, and we are thrilled that Broadway audiences will have the opportunity to witness his extraordinary performance.”

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

Before the world turned upside down. Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy…and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

BIO:

LOUIS McCARTNEY (Henry Creel) is best known for his leading role, in his stage debut, as ‘Henry Creel’ in Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London's West End where he has received tremendous reviews and won awards. Louis got his first break when he was burnt alive by a dragon in “Games of Thrones” (credited role). He was then cast in the BBC television series “Hope Street,” as Shay, a cheeky but lovable, returning character. This was followed by the feature film Silent Roar, directed by Johnny Barrington and produced by Chris Young, where Louis was cast in the lead role as Dondo, a young surfer dealing with the grief of his father’s death. Next up was William of Orangedale, a coming-of-age comedy set in a council estate in East Belfast, for Hat Trick Productions and Channel 4. Louis is represented by Ollie Azis at Independent Talent Group.