Looking Back at MOULIN ROUGE!'s Danny Burstein and His Spectacular Spectacular Career

Moulin Rouge is getting ready to officially can-can the night away on Broadway and as usual, we can't-can't get enough of star Danny Burstein. We're taking a dive into his career looking back at all the things he's brought to the Broadway stage!

Danny Burst-ein-to the scene (you miss 100% of the puns you don't take) in the early 90's in a handful of notable plays including Little Hotel on the Side, The Seagull, and Saint Joan. In 1995, he took on the role of Paul, the devoted fiancé to panicky bride Amy, in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company alongside Broadway favorites Boyd Gaines, Kate Burton, LaChanze, Jane Krakowski, and more.

In 1997, Burstein boarded the doomed ocean liner in the 1997 production of Titanic in which he performed numerous roles for two years.

The Drowsy Chaperone (2006)

In 2006, Burstein took to the stage alongside Sutton Foster, Beth Leavel, Georgia Engel, Edward Hibbert, and many more in the Broadway hit The Drowsy Chaperone. Burstein thrilled audiences as Latin 'master of seduction' Aldolpho. The role earned Burstein his first of six Tony Award nominations

South Pacific (2008)

Finding a foothold in musical comedy, Burstein then went on to star as Luther Billis in the Lincoln Center production of South Pacific. His big talking sailor with an equally big heart charmed alongside co-stars Kelli O'Hara, Matthew Morrison, and Paolo Szot. He also garnered his second Tony nomination.

Check out one of our recent Throwback Thursdays where we hopped back in time to South Pacific's opening night in 2008:

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010)

From one big profile gig to the next, Burstein followed the success of South Pacific with Women on the Verge of a Nervous breakdown, a zany musical led by shining stars Sherie Rene Scott, Patti LuPone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Laura Benanti.

Follies (2011)

Burstein's third Tony nomination came from his role as Buddy in the lavish revival of Stephen Sondheim's Follies. The nostalgic theatrical tale's endless list of theatre royalty also included Bernadette Peters, Jan Maxwell, and Elaine Paige.

Burstein represented the company on the 2012 Tony Awards, watch his performance below:

Golden Boy (2012)

Among Burstein's projects following Follies is the revival of the Clifford Odets play Golden Boy. The play follows Joe Bonaparte as he abandons dreams of becoming a violinist to embrace fame as a boxer. Burstein played the role of Tokio in the 8-time Tony Award nominated play.

Cabaret (2014)

Among his projects proceeding Golden Boy was Burstein's run in Cabaret as Herr Schulz. The sultry revival earned Burstein a Tony Award nomination. The production starred Michelle Williams and Alan Cumming . Screen icon Emma Stone would eventually replace Williams in the role of Sally. Venture into the Kit Kat Club with Cabaret's Tonys montage:

Fiddler on the Roof (2015)

By far one of the roles Danny Burstein is best known for is as the fearless family patriarch Tevye in the revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Burstein says when Bartlet Sher brought the idea to him and proposed his leading the show, Burstein was 'shocked, surprised, honored, and really super excited.'

Burstein's goal was to keep Tevye relatable, honest, and real. He charmed audiences nightly bringing the tale of family and tradition back to life on the Broadway stage. The production earned three Tony Award nominations including one for Burstein.

My Fair Lady (2018)

To say that fans were thrilled when Burstein was announced to replace Norbert Leo Butz in My Fair Lady is an understatement. From one stage great to another, Burstein was nothing short of the logical choice for Eliza's well-meaning but well-imbibed father Alfred.

Get a unique look at Burstein's big number 'Get Me to the Church on Time' shot on a hidden Go-Pro:

Moulin Rouge! (2019)

Beauty, freedom, truth and love are bringing the Bohemian lifestyle to the Broadway stage in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Burstein steps in as Harold Zidler, the man behind the red curtain, pulling strings and dropping ultimatums on the story's heroes.

Make your way past the elephant and windmill and get a preview from our chat with the company:

Don't miss Danny Burstein as the inimitable Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! and, pro-tip, don't forget to follow him on Instagram where you'll find photos of him cuddling puppies, kitties, and babies. If that's not enough to turn a bad day around, nothing is.

