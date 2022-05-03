Liz Callaway Announced as Special Guest for Voctave's New York City Debut

A cappella sensation VOCTAVE has announced the addition of special guest Liz Callaway to their New York City debut at Peter Norton Symphony Space on May 20, 2022 at 8 PM. VOCTAVE's 11-member vocal ensemble brings incredible harmonies to favorites from the Disney screen to the Broadway stage. Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She joined VOCTAVE on their chart-topping album The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2 singing When She Loved Me from Toy Story 2. VOCTAVE's one-night-only performance in NYC will include their signature Disney Princess Medley alongside classics like Over the Rainbow and the Trolley Song. The Orlando Sentinal raves "Voctave brings vocal magic."

VOCTAVE's "The Corner of Broadway and Main Street" debuts at Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St.) on May 20, 2022 at 8PM. Tickets and information are available at symphonyspace.org or by calling 212.864.5400. Presented by Opus 3 Artists.

ABOUT VOCTAVE

A cappella sensation Voctave has had over 150 million social media views of their videos, and their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. Their previous album, The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. Voctave's eight albums are digitally available on all platforms. voctave.net

ABOUT Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Off-Broadway she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill (Playwrights Horizons), and also appeared in Brownstone (Roundabout), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, and Godspell. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello! (Encores!), and Hair in Concert. Ms. Callaway has also established a major career as a concert and recording artist. lizcallaway.com