Listen to a Preview of Colman Domingo's WILD WITH HAPPY Audible Play, Available Now

From the brilliant comedic and emotive mind of Emmy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple, Euphoria) comes Wild with Happy, releasing Thursday, June 13 exclusively on Audible.

This imaginative dark comedy about death is performed by an all-star cast including Domingo, the legendary Oprah Winfrey, Tony Award nominee Sharon Washington (New York New York), Tony Award winner Alex Newell (Glee, Shucked) and Golden Globe Award winner Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary). Wild with Happy first premiered at The Public Theater in 2012 and also starred Domingo and Washington.

In Wild with Happy, Gil (Domingo) is a struggling NYC actor who heads home to Philadelphia after the passing of his mother, Adelaide (Winfrey). The plan is to tidy-up her affairs as quickly and efficiently as possible, until a few unpredictably hilarious detours ensue. With his Aunt Glo (Washington) insisting on a proper burial, but an urn of ashes already in his hand, Gil’s best friend Mo (Newell) throws him in a car. Aunt Glo and the funeral director (Williams), now Gil’s lover (yes, that happened), follow in hot pursuit. Several states later they all reach their final destination, and Gil’s mom’s final resting place: the one place on earth that made her Wild with Happy.

Listen to a clip from the audio play!

In the clip, Gil (Colman Domingo) is on a phone call with his mother, Adelaide (Oprah Winfrey), who is concerned about his acting career. Adelaide asks Gil, “Do you want me to write Oprah? … I wrote her six times already.” This detail is inspired by events from Domingo’s life, and in a full circle moment, Winfrey herself now plays Gil’s mother in this Audible Original.