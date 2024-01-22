Listen: XO, KITTY's Jocelyn Shelfo on THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Listen to the episode here!

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Netflix's XO, Kitty star Jocelyn Shelfo joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week for an inspiring interview. The Summer I Turned Pretty actor shared positive stories from television sets, working on a dude ranch, playing opposite Natalie Portman in May December and more under the kindness sun. The uplifting episode can now be streamed below:

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations. 

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 3% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. 



