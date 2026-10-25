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Up on the Marquee: BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE

The show will begin performances on November 12, 2026.

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Featured Topic Up on the Marquee More Coverage

Coming up next at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre will be Blue Man Group, making its Broadway debut this holiday season with an engagement of Blue Man Group “A New Holiday Surprise,” its first-ever touring holiday production. The all-new festive spectacular will play a strictly limited engagement from November 12, 2026 through January 3, 2027 with an opening night set for November 17. 

For more than three decades, Blue Man Group was a New York theatrical institution, playing more than 17,000 performances at the Astor Place Theatre before concluding its historic run in February 2025. What began downtown in 1991 grew into an international sensation seen by more than 50 million people worldwide. Now, 35 years after Blue Man Group first burst onto the New York stage, the Blue Men are heading uptown — and to Broadway — for the very first time.

“A New Holiday Surprise” will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays with, of course, a few unexpected detours along the way. As they navigate the season, they explore timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity, and human connection. Equal parts hilarious, heartwarming, and visually unforgettable, this all new Blue Man experience offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together and proves that holiday traditions don't always have to go according to plan.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Up on the Marquee: BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE Image

Up on the Marquee: BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE Image

Up on the Marquee: BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE Image

Up on the Marquee: BLUE MAN GROUP: A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE Image

Get Blue Man Group: A New Holiday Surprise Tickets From $66



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