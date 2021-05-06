Listen: Mark A. Robinson Talks MUSICAL MISFIRES on THEATRE GEEKS ANONYMOUS Podcast

Theatre Geeks Anonymous, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced that Mark Robinson has joined hosts Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow to talk about his book, Musical Misfires: Three Decades of Broadway Musical Heartbreak which was released in August of 2020.

Listen to the episode below!

