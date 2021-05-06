Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Mark A. Robinson Talks MUSICAL MISFIRES on THEATRE GEEKS ANONYMOUS Podcast

During the conversation they discuss their favorite musical misfires and how and why Mark and Thomas wrote their book.

May. 6, 2021  

Theatre Geeks Anonymous, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced that Mark Robinson has joined hosts Ebony Vines and Pamela Shandrow to talk about his book, Musical Misfires: Three Decades of Broadway Musical Heartbreak which was released in August of 2020.

Listen to the episode below!

On this episode of the Theatre Geeks Anonymous podcast, Ebony and Pamela sit down with Mark Robinson to discuss the book he co-wrote with Thomas Hischak, Musical Misfires: Three Decades of Musical Heartbreak. During the conversation they discuss their favorite musical misfires and how and why Mark and Thomas wrote their book.


